Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Fireman Derek's Coconut Grove, Mean Girls Bar Crawl, and Cork & Fork 2019

This weekend, Fireman Derek's opens its long-awaited second store in Coconut Grove, Giralda Under the Stars and Cork & Fork 2019 return to Coral Gables, the Wynwood Yard hosts its final Shabbat, Coconut Grove hosts a New Orleans-inspired block party, Shots debuts a Mean Girls-inspired bar crawl through Wynwood, and Azucar debuts rum-infused ice cream.

Fireman Derek's Opening in Coconut Grove. Friday, owner Derek Kaplan opens the doors to his long-awaited second store, located on Main Highway. Measuring more than 1,100 square feet, the new store will be about double the size of Kaplan's Wynwood flagship, allowing the real-life fireman to serve an expanded product line and offer additional seating. In addition to serving his signature lineup of sweets, which includes his best-selling crack pie (named for its addictive quality) as well as cakes and coffee, he will introduce an interactive ice-cream experience where customers can blend vanilla or chocolate ice cream with any flavor of pie, from key lime to s'mores. 3435 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; firemanderekspies.com.

Courtesy of Azucar Ice Cream

Rum-Infused Flan Ice Cream at Azucar. Friday, Havana Club Rum and Azucar Ice Cream debut a rum-infused flan ice cream flavor. Today, March 1, the first 1,000 people at the Little Havana Azucar location will receive a complimentary scoop, along with a special surprise for those of legal drinking age. The flavor will be offered for a limited-time at the Little Havana store location, as well as at Time Out Market Miami, once the food hall opens next month. Beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, at Azucar Ice Cream Company, 1503 SW 8th St., Miami; 305-381-0369; azucaricecream.com.

Courtesy of Giralda Under the Stars

Giralda Under the Stars at Giralda Avenue. If a plethora of shopping and dining options isn't enough to lure you to Coral Gables' Giralda Avenue, maybe some tunes and a street-festival vibe will do the trick. Giralda Under the Stars will return this Friday with live music, entertainment, and local eats. Participating restaurants include Pasión del Cielo, PokéBao, the Local, Threefold Café, and Divino Ceviche. The event is held every first Friday of the month and is now anchored by the recently transformed and expansive Giralda Plaza. 7 p.m. to midnight Friday, March 1, on Giralda Avenue in Coral Gables; shopcoralgables.com. Admission is free.

Photo by Fujifilmgirl

The Final Shabbat at the Yard at the Wynwood Yard. Husband and wife Mathew Webb and Anita Sharma, the owners of the South Indian tiffin delivery service Annam, will host the Wynwood Yard's last Shabbat at the Yard. Take a seat at a communal table and feast on a mostly plant-based family-style dinner including dishes such as coconut curry and jackfruit biryani, plus wine pairings and a welcome cocktail. Leave room for lokeshan paysam, in which roasted vermicelli noodles are smothered in burnt jaggery and seasonal fruit coulis. This Shabbat marks the last one at the Wynwood Yard before it closes in May. No need to worry, though: The owners of the Wynwood location will debut the Doral Yard before year's end. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 1, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; thewynwoodyard.com. Tickets cost $65 via eventbrite.com.

Børns performs at a Prism Music Group event. Photo by Alex Markow

French Quarter Block Party in Coconut Grove. The Big Easy is coming to town. French Quarter Block Party is set bring New Orleans-inspired tunes, grub, and items galore to Coconut Grove. Florida Avenue will be converted into an all-out party zone, where Bad Apples Brass Band and Spam Allstars will rock out. Local eateries including the Salty Donut, the Spillover, and Dasher & Crank will serve yummy specialty items. Just don't drink too many Hurricanes and everything will be fine. Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at 2800 Florida Ave., Coconut Grove. RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Photo by Luis Perrone

Cork & Fork 2019 on Miracle Mile. Some of Miami's best chefs, including Ingrid Hoffmann, Michelle Bernstein, and Pablo Zitzmann, will host the fourth-annual Cork & Fork during Carnaval Miami 2019. The two-day event will offer numerous cooking and mixology demos, free food and drink samples, live entertainment, and other food-inspired activations. From morning till night, catch a handful of local restaurants — including Doc B's, Bunnie Cakes, No Name Chinese, PokéBao, Ariete, and Jim & Nessie — serving their best-selling bites. Make sure you come hungry. 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3, on Miracle Mile at South LeJeune Road, Coral Gables; carnavalmiami.com. Tickets cost $75 to $280 via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy photo

Mean Girls Bar Crawl at Shots. The event you never knew you needed until now is finally here: the Mean Girls Bar Crawl. This Saturday, flood the streets in pink while you and other Mean Girls fans sip free and discounted drinks all night. Confirmed participants are Shots, El Patio, Centro, and the Butcher Shop, and others are on the way. Expect one free drink at each location as well as additional specials, Mean Girls-inspired giveaways, and even themed cocktails. 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Shots, 311 NW 23rd St., Miami. Tickets cost $15 to $30 via eventbrite.com.

Adrian Gaut

Shaker Sunday at the Broken Shaker. Save on that flight to Rio with a Brazilian barbecue at the Broken Shaker's weekly Shaker Sunday. Out back in the Broken Shaker's charming courtyard, catch chef Jimmy Lebron grilling various meats while bartenders pour rum cocktails. The best part: Admission is free, and food is pay-as-you-go, which means you can soak up the Shaker's good vibes without breaking the bank. 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at the Broken Shaker, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-2727; freehandhotels.com. Admission is free.