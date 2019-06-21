 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Lulu's Ice Cream turns 4 this Sunday.
Lulu's Ice Cream turns 4 this Sunday.
Nicole Diez

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: John Lermayer Day, Lulu's Nitrogen Ice Cream, and Free Cheeseburgers

Clarissa Buch | June 21, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

This weekend, Sweet Liberty celebrates beloved bartender John Lermayer's life with late-night tunes and drinks, while Lulu's Nitrogen Ice Cream hosts a four-year birthday bash with ice cream, beer, and puppy-friendly treats. Plus, the Redland Summer Fruit Festival and Caribbean 305 return, while BurgerFi in Sunny Isles hands out free cheeseburgers.

Sweet Liberty's John LermayerEXPAND
Sweet Liberty's John Lermayer
Photo by Stian Roenning

John Lermayer Day at Sweet Liberty. This past June 6 marked the first anniversary of the passing of John Lermayer, but Miami can remember the charismatic bartender this weekend with John Lermayer Day. During last year's celebration of Lermayer's life at Miami Beach Botanical Garden, city Commissioners Michael Gongora and Micky Steinberg proclaimed June 21 John Lermayer Day. This year in honor of that special day, be ready to dance in Lermayer’s honor to the sounds of Brendan O’Hara, the Swayzees, and late-night tunes by Reid Waters. It’ll be a night filled with the music Lermayer loved most. Those celebrating can think of it as his personal playlist lasting till the early hours of the morning. Friday, June 21, at Sweet Liberty, 237 20th St., Suite B, Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; johnlermayer.com.

Related Stories

Minibar
Minibar
Courtesy of Minibar

One Year at Minibar. The Miami Beach bar and lounge at the Urbanica Hotel celebrates its first anniversary on Friday evening. Beginning at 8:30 p.m., enjoy mescal- and Peroni-based cocktails, along with complimentary Spanish paella. 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Minibar, 419 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach; 305-763-8934; minibarmiami.com.

Burgers at BurgerFi
Burgers at BurgerFi
Courtesy of BurgerFi

Free Cheeseburgers at Sunny Isles BurgerFi. To celebrate the first weekend of summer and commemorate its grand opening, Sunny Isles BurgerFi will be offering $5 cheeseburgers all day and free cheeseburgers between 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The burger features two all-natural beef patties, topped with double American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, and BurgerFi sauce. Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23, at Sunny Isles BurgerFi, 18108 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach; burgerfi.com.

Redland Summer Fruit Festival
Redland Summer Fruit Festival
Miami Dade Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces Fruit & Spice staff

Redland Summer Fruit Festival at Fruit & Spice Park. Fruit season is officially here, and the Redland Summer Fruit Festival will celebrate this weekend. In addition to raw fruits, you can enjoy local wines and freshly made smoothies and even purchase plants to take home. This fest has plenty for the kids too, including a pet farm, pony rides, and a watermelon-eating contest. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23 at Fruit & Spice Park, 24801 SW 187th Ave., Homestead; redlandfruitandspice.com. Admission costs $10.

Chef at Taste of the CaribbeanEXPAND
Chef at Taste of the Caribbean
Courtesy of Taste of the Caribbean

Caribbean 305 at Mana Wynwood. This weekend will see the return of Caribbean 305, offering food and drink cooked up by top chefs from across the Caribbean. The one-night-only festival will feature foods from more than a dozen different countries, where chefs will each prepare savory and sweet dishes, along with cocktails to represent the flavors of home. Expect chefs from Anguilla, Bahamas, Barbados, Curaçao, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, and others. Plus, expect live Caribbean music and performances, with presentations by the tourism board. A select number of chefs will complete in the "2019 Contemporary Caribbean Individual Street Pork Competition," and will debut their creations during Caribbean 305. Tickets cost $75 to $125 per person and include unlimited food, drinks, and entertainment. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami. Purchase tickets via caribbean305.com.

Lulu's ice creamEXPAND
Lulu's ice cream
Lulu's Ice Cream

Four Years at Lulu's Ice Cream. Beloved local parlor Lulu's Ice Cream is turning 4 years old and is ready to throw down big-time. In addition to enjoying the shop's always yummy treats, the first 50 people in line Sunday will get a free limited-edition tote from the Upper Hand Art. Other fun stuff onsite includes personalized poems from the Biscayne Poet, free beer pours from Veza Sur Brewing, puppy-friendly ice-cream treats for dogs, and more. 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Lulu's Ice Cream, 2001 Biscayne Blvd., #CU-8, Miami; lulus-icecream.com. Admission is free. RSVP via Facebook.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >