Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Miami Spice 2019 and James Beard Foundation Pop-Up

This week, Miami Spice hosts a kickoff event at Jungle Island, with the official two-month promotion beginning Thursday, August 1, where more than 250 restaurants will offer three-course meals priced at $23 for lunch/brunch and $39 for dinner. Plus, the James Beard Foundation will host a Taste America pop-up dinner with James Beard Award-winning chef Tony Mantuano.

Courtesy of Spring Chicken

Spicy Wing Eating Competition at Spring Chicken. To celebrate National Chicken Wing Day, 50 Eggs’ Spring Chicken in Coral Gables will host a spicy chicken wing eating contest where 10 contestants will compete for a crown and prize. The first person to eat two pounds of spicy wings in under 10 minutes will win free Spring Chicken wings for the rest of the year. 7 to 10 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Spring Chicken, 1514 South Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables; 305-504-2704; eatspringchicken.com.

More than 250 restaurants are slated to participate in Miami Spice this year, including Palme d'Or at the Biltmore in Coral Gables. Palme d'Or

Miami Spice Kickoff and Heritage Showcase at Jungle Island. It's almost time for Miami Spice, the annual fest of discounted prix fixes at local restaurants from August 1 through September 30. Before you enjoy some of the area's best dishes at awesome prices, the Miami Spice Kickoff and Heritage Showcase will serve food from a number of participating Spice restaurants, including Frost 321, Bagatelle, and Table 55. Also expect live art activations and jams from Spam Allstars. If you're looking to shake off the calories you've consumed, head to the afterparty at E11even. 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami. Tickets cost $50 to $100 via eventbrite.com.

James Beard Foundation Pop-Up Dinner at Le Sirenuse at the Four Seasons Hotel. Wednesday, James Beard Award-winning chef Tony Mantuano of acclaimed restaurant Spiaggia in Chicago will host a Taste America James Beard pop-up dinner with Miami's own Soraya Kilgore of Alter and MadLab Creamery and Antonio Mermolia of Le Sirenuse. The evening will begin with a cocktail hour featuring beet cookies with whipped cheesecake and candied walnuts, eggplant parmesan bonbons, and burrata crostinis. Dinner highlights include Scilian red shrimp carpaccio, dry-aged beef porterhouse steak with truffle, and chocolate forest cake. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Le Sirenuse, 9011 Collins Ave., Surfside; 786-482-2280; fourseasons.com/surfside. $225 per person via squadup.com.

EXPAND Photo by Tracey Borrow / Open I Studio

Wine Wednesdays at Three. Three at the Wynwood Arcade has launched a new weekly wine special where customers have the option of choosing between two red or two white wines for $10 per glass. The wine list rotates every week and features varietals from across the world with sommelier Jean-Baptiste Barre on-site to provide guests with insight on each selection. 5:30 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday, at Three, 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-748-4540; threewynwood.com.

Experience Coconut Grove's culinary renaissance at Tigertail + Mary during Miami Spice Tigertail + Mary

Miami Spice Begins Across Miami. This year, the restaurant count will top 250. The two-month promotion that begins this Thursday, August 1, will offer three-course meals priced at $23 for lunch/brunch and $39 for dinner, and Miami's biggest restaurateurs are participating. So how does one decide where to eat? A good way to start is to visit GMCVB's website, miamitemptations.com, which offers participating restaurants' menus. Then take a look at New Times' recommendations, which are listed by neighborhood.