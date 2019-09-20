Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Ample Hills Creamery, PopRamen, and Gulf Stream Brewing

This weekend, Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration returns to South Florida, while various local restaurants in Miami-Dade and Broward unite for Bahamian recovery. Plus, Ample Hills Creamery offers free ice cream at Aventura Mall for its grand opening, and the inagural PopRamen food festival takes place in the Miami Design District.

Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration

Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration at Broward County Convention Center

The Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration, presented by Florida Blue, returns this weekend for an evening filled with food and drinks courtesy of 30 of South Florida’s top restaurants and chefs. Attendees can enjoy various dishes and an open bar with a selection of wines, craft beers, and cocktails. The event also offers live entertainment, raffles, and a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, Special Olympics Florida, and the Orange Bowl Leadership Academy. Awards will be given to the best restaurants in Miami-Dade and Broward, the best overall restaurant, and the best dessert. In addition, guests can vote for their best bite and best dessert. 6:30 p.m. Friday, September 19, at Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; orangebowl.org. Tickets cost $100 to $230 via ticketmaster.com.

Lift a Fork, Lend a Hand to Benefit World Central Kitchen

This Saturday, a handful of local restaurants will band together for Bahamian recovery. Participating spots include Beaker & Gray, Fireman Derek's Bakeshop, Isabelle's Grill Room & Garden, Phuc Yea, Macchialina, and Timo in Miami-Dade, as well as Burlock Coast, Kuro, Temple Street Eatery, 3030 Ocean, and Lona Cocina in Broward. They will each donate a portion of sales to World Central Kitchen, chef José Andrés’ nonprofit that provides meals after natural disasters. All day Saturday, September 21, at various locations.

Ample Hills Creamery Grand Opening at Aventura Mall

Brooklyn's Ample Hills Creamery has made its way to South Florida with the opening of a shop at Aventura Mall. Beginning at noon Friday, the store will serve its first 100 scoops of ice cream for free. Flavors include chocolate milk and cookies, mango, salted crack caramel, and strawberries and cream. In addition, the Aventura location will serve an exclusive vegan flavor, Guavito, which blends mint, guava, and lime sorbet. Noon Friday, September 20, at Ample Hills Creamery Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; amplehills.com.

Gulf Stream Brewing First-Anniversary Celebration

Gulf Stream Brewing Company has maintained a relatively small presence in South Florida since opening in Fort Lauderdale last year, but it won't seem that way at its first-anniversary celebration this Saturday. The brewery will effectively put on a mini beer festival, presenting suds from at least 30 breweries, food trucks, games, limited-edition can and bottle releases, and a DJ. In addition to hosting the guest breweries, Gulf Stream will offer dozens of its own beers on tap. The brews are the culmination of more than a year of work put in by the brewery's owners — Ty Eriks and McKay Ferrell — along with head brewer Michael Demetrus and his crew. The anniversary also marks the first time Gulf Stream will release cans, which will be sold only at the brewery. Releases also include bottles and some heavy-hitters with double-digit alcohol-by-volume (ABV) percentages, along with single-digit ABV beers. 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 21, at 1105 NE 13th St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-766-4842; gulfstreambeer.com. Tickets cost $45 to $75 via eventbrite.com.

PopRamen Festival at Palm Court in the Miami Design District

This Sunday, PopRamen — an ode to the art of Japan’s staple food: wheat noodles and a variety of toppings in a salty, savory broth — will debut in the Design District. The brainchild of Urbanica Hotel’s ramen fanatic, Philippe “Flip” Falca, who’s teaming up with local chef Jeremiah Bullfrog, PopRamen aims to shed light on the chefs who are doing it right and encourage them to step up their game to be crowned the PopRamen. Confirmed participants include Andrew Zarzosa of St. Roch Market’s Yuzu Miami and Phuket “Cake” Thongsodchaveondee of Cake Thai, along with celebrity judges Katsuya Fukushima of Daikaya in Washington, D.C., and Justin Carlisle of Ardent and Red Light Ramen in Milwaukee. The beverage offerings by David Cedeno of Urbanica Hotel’s watering hole, Minibar, will balance out all the broth and noodles with some cold Japanese brews and Asian-inspired cocktails. 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, September 22, at Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami. Tickets cost $50 to $75 via eventbrite.com.