Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Rum Congress, Valentine's Bar Crawl, and Galentine's Brunch

This weekend, Miami Rum Congress, Tap That Craft, and BrewMiami host drink-filled festivals around town; the tenth-annual Tour of Kitchens returns to Coral Gables; Concrete Beach Brewery hosts a Galentine's brunch ; and Mandrake opens in Miami Beach.

Miami Rum Congress at the Shane Centre. The Rum Congress is coming to Miami Beach's Ronald W. Shane Center, featuring rum from around the globe. Day one kicks off with a cocktail session from 12:30 to 1 p.m., followed by a series of five symposiums, one after the other, from 1 to 7:30 p.m. This day is essentially the educational part geared toward producers, importers, and other rum professionals. The second day is for those who want to indulge in tastings and seminars. There will be three independent sessions from 1 to 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices for these range from $35 to $130, which includes individual session prices and VIP. A main stage will feature competitions with local mixologists from the Broken Shaker, Sweet Liberty, Tiki Ono, and others, from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. There will also be an international competition from 4 to 5 p.m. that includes representatives from Latitude 29 of New Orleans, Miss Things of Toronto, La Casita of Puerto Rico, and Laki Kane of London. A full lineup of events and breakdown of ticket prices can be found on the Rum Congress website. Friday, February 8, and Saturday, February 9, at Ronald W. Shane Center, 6500 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; 305-861-8837; miamirumcongress.com. Tickets cost $35 to $110.

Tenth-Annual Tour of Kitchens in Coral Gables. Spend Saturday touring the most luxurious kitchens inside various Coral Gables homes. As you move between houses, snack on passed bites and desserts and sip boozy drinks. There will also be chef demos, appliance raffles, and an area to purchase home goods. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, February 9, at 2701 S. Le Jeune Rd., Coral Gables. Tickets cost $75 via eventbrite.com.

Tap That Craft at the Tank Brewing Company. Breweries are joining forces with Carnaval Miami for Tap That Craft. The craft-beer-tasting event offers new and innovative flavors from local breweries along with live music. 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 9, at the Tank Brewing Company, 5100 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; 786-801-1554; tankbrewing.com. Tickets cost $40.

BrewMiami at Riccardo Silva Stadium. Organized by staff members from Florida International University and the Miami Brewers Alliance, BrewMiami returns with more than 20 breweries and spirits producers, including Lincoln's Beard, Concrete Beach, Tipping Animals, and Islamorada Beer Co. The goal is to promote locally made beer and Miami's burgeoning beer industry through an evening of chilled suds, unlimited food from nearby restaurants, music, and live entertainment. Some event proceeds will benefit United Way. 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, February 9, at Riccardo Silva Stadium, 11310 SW 17th St., Miami; 305-348-4263. Tickets cost $30 to $60 via brewmiami.com.

Valentine's Bar Crawl in Wynwood. No date for Valentine's Day? In a relationship and want to have fun without a fancy dinner? Meet local singles (or not) and join hundreds of crawlers at a special-edition Valentine's Bar Crawl while sipping drinks across Wynwood. You'll start at Shots and continue to El Patio, No. 3 Social, Barter, Cafeina , the Butcher Shop, and Centro. Besides enjoying one included drink at each venue, take advantage of additional drink specials, giveaways, and no cover at any of the participating bars. 7 p.m. Saturday, February 9, at Shots Miami, 311 NW 23rd St., Miami. Tickets cost $10 to $30 via eventbrite.com.

Mandrake Opens in Miami Beach. This week, a new restaurant seemingly straight out of Alice in Wonderland opened its doors at 23rd Street and Collins Avenue in Miami Beach. At Mandrake, sushi and sake are served inside a whimsical-looking dining room and garden patio, illuminated in fuchsia-colored lights and anchored by a life-size golden gorilla statue. Complete with a sushi bar and a lineup of izakaya-style plates, Mandrake features sashimi, nigiri, and maki rolls prepared by executive chef Jimmy Gallagher, who most recently helmed Chotto Matte on Lincoln Road. Other menu items include shrimp and scallop won tons steamed in chili broth, duck gyozas, slow-cooked pork belly, pan-seared chicken in a ginger soy sauce, and sweet and sour whole fish tempura. Cocktails feature cheeky hip-hop-inspired names, including the Meek Dills, a vodka-based drink with lychee liquor, dill, and lime. Items range from $10 to $30. 210 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-397-8036; mandrakemiami.com. Dinner is served Monday through Saturday 6 p.m. to midnight.

Love Thy Neighborhood Block Party Tour at Soho Studios. Drink some Jameson and support a good cause? Yes, please. The Love Thy Neighborhood Block Party Tour will stop in the 305 this Sunday. All proceeds from the event will go to Keep America Beautiful, a nonprofit dedicated to helping local communities stay beautiful, green, and clean. Expect Jameson cocktail samplings, craft beer tastings, and whiskey education sessions led by a Jameson master. 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, February 10, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $35 via jamesonblockparty.com.

