Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: SOBEWFF 2019 and National Margarita Day

This weekend, the South Beach Wine & Food Festival continues across South Florida, 222 Taco launches La Margarita Shop, Blackbird Ordinary hosts a Mardi Gras bar crawl, and the Rotary Club of Coral Gables' annual Chili Cook-Off returns.

South Beach Wine & Food Festival at Various Locations. The South Beach Wine & Food Festival continues through Sunday, February 24, with more events than ever before. When all is said and done, more than 70,000 attendees will have enjoyed 100-plus parties, dinners, seminars, and tastings. For the 2019 edition, the festival grows its footprint with an expanded schedule of parties in Fort Lauderdale and offers a first-ever dinner in West Palm Beach, with Martha Stewart as host. Stewart joins dozens of other culinary celebrities and master chefs, including José Andrés, Ted Allen, and Geoffrey Zakarian, as they eat, drink, and mingle with guests. Through February 24, at various locations. Tickets start at $22 via sobewff.org.

EXPAND Courtesy of 222 Taco

La Margarita Shop at 222 Taco. Just in time for National Margarita Day, 222 Taco launches La Margarita Shop Friday evening, a late-night lounge with an expanded cocktail menu and music programming. To celebrate, the restaurant will feature a different margarita every hour at the :22 mark starting at 12:22 p.m. Otherwise, the bar will offer nearly 100 agave spirits, as well as a margarita menu ranging from traditional tequila and mezcal versions, to creative iterations such as the OtherRitas, made with vodka, gin, rum, whiskey, or cognac, and the NadaRitas, a mocktail spin on the classic cocktail. A late-night menu of food will be available too, featuring nachos, tacos, carne asada fries, and Mexican pizza. Noon Friday, February 22, at 222 Taco, 1624 79th St. Cswy., North Bay Village; 833-222-8226; 222ta.co.

EXPAND Courtesy of Lona Cocina y Tequileria

National Margarita Day Deals in Miami. On Friday, there's another unofficial holiday that Miami can get behind: National Margarita Day. Served straight-up classic or in playful variations, the tequila-based cocktail drink is a happy hour and vacation hallmark and the perfect libation to enjoy during warm, sultry Miami nights. Here, a list of spots where you can celebrate with some of the most potent, lip-smacking Margaritas in town.

Courtesy of St. Roch

One-Year Anniversary at St. Roch Miami. New Orleans-based food hall St. Roch celebrates its one-year anniversary in the Miami Design District with drink specials through the weekend. Plus, swing by Saturday for live music on the patio from Two Guys & a Blues Harp during the day and Los Wizzards at night. Through Sunday, February 24, at St. Roch Miami, 140 NE 39th St., Miami; 786-542-8977; miami.strochmarket.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Blackbird Ordinary

Mardi Gras Bar Crawl at Blackbird Ordinary. Save on a plane ticket to New Orleans with Blackbird Ordinary's Mardi Gras Bar Crawl. Brickell will transform into Bourbon Street as you hop between five local bars and take advantage of free drinks and additional specials. A bar lineup hasn't been announced, but expect Mardi Gras-themed swag and cocktails. 7 p.m. Saturday at Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307; blackbirdordinary.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via eventbrite.com.

Photo by Christina Mendenhall

Chili Cook-Off at Fred B. Hartnett Ponce Circle Park. Dig into various styles of chili and beer at the Rotary Club of Coral Gables' annual Chili Cook-Off. While you're at it, jam to live music by Funk Pedal and watch an all-star panel of judges crown this year's best chili. The best part is that proceeds from the day's food and drink sales will support charitable grants from the Rotary Club of Coral Gables. 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Fred B. Hartnett Ponce Circle Park, 2800 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables. Tickets cost $10 via chilichillin.com.