Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Mega Mix Fest, the Citadel, and Perricone's

This weekend, Perricone's serves its last dinner at its Brickell location, M.I.A. Beer celebrates four years, the Citadel officially opens to the public, the Miami Yacht Show sails into town, the Coconut Grove Art Festival hosts culinary demos, and Estancia Culinaria hosts Sunday Supper with Knaus Berry Farm.

Continue Reading

What to Eat at the 2019 Miami Yacht Show. The world's largest, flashiest, and most expensive yachts drop anchor in South Florida this weekend at the 31st-annual Miami Yacht Show. The five-day event — running through Monday, February 18 — debuts this year on the mainland at One Herald Plaza in downtown Miami after basing in Miami Beach the past 30 years. If you're not in the market for a new boat, this year's show offers another reason to spend the weekend surrounded by yachts: digging into food and drink cooked up by some of Miami's best, including Bodega, Ms. Cheezious, Sunny Poke, and Brad Kilgore's Kilgore Culinary. Through Monday, February 18, at One Herald Plaza, NE 14th St., and Biscayne Bay, Miami. Tickets cost $47 for opening day Thursday, February 14, and $28 per person Friday, February 15, through Monday, February 18. VIP tickets cost $200 per person per day. Purchase at miamiyachtshow.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Perricone's

Perricone's Closes Its Brickell Location Friday. Steven J. Perricone opened his restaurant in a Brickell vastly different from what it is today. Now, Perricone's eponymous eatery is closing Friday after dinner service to make way for a hotel, CitizenM. Fans of the beloved restaurant and market need not despair, however. In April, Perricone's restaurant and gourmet market will reopen just a half-mile away, in the Roads. In the interim, the restaurant will continue food delivery and catering, so fans needn't miss their classic cioppino fix. During the transition, delivery and catering operations will move to a temporary location, and food can be ordered via Uber Eats, Postmates, and Grubhub. 15 SE Tenth St., Miami; 305-374-9449; perricones.com.

EXPAND Coconut Grove Arts Festival Courtesy of Coconut Grove Arts Festival

Coconut Grove Arts Festival. The village of Coconut Grove turns into an art lover's dream as more than 100,000 people peruse works by nearly 400 artists. There's more to the festival than art: Over 50 different restaurants will offer good things to eat, and several Miami chefs, including Naked Taco's Ralph Pagano, will hold culinary demos. And look out for everyone's favorite — the bloody mary carts! 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, and Sunday, February 17; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, February 17, in Coconut Grove (main entrance at Peacock Park). One-day passes cost $12 via cgaf.com; various discounts and passes are available.

EXPAND Photo by Eric Medsker

Fords Gin & East Imperial Host Botanical Garden at the Spillover. This weekend, the Spillover teams up with Fords Gin and East Imperial to offer a botanical garden-inspired garnish station where diners can create personalized gin and tonic cocktails. Mix everything from rosemary, basil, and mint, to lemon, cucumber, and juniper berries with one of East Imperial’s tonic flavors, including yuzu or grapefruit. Make sure to try East Imperial’s debut grapefruit soda, created in collaboration with acclaimed bartender Jim Meehan, in the Fords gin rickey. Cocktails are $10 and gin rickeys are $8. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, February 16, and Sunday, February 17, at the Spillover, 2911 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; 305-456-5723; thespillovermiami.com.

Vice City Bean at the Citadel. Photo by Daniella Mía

Grand Opening at the Citadel. Saturday, after about two years in the making, the Citadel will finally open. The project has transformed the 60,000-square-foot former Federal Reserve Bank, built in 1951, into a combination food hall, market, and workspace that includes a rooftop bar, daily event activations, and a retail component. Various activations will be hosted throughout the weekend, including live music all day Saturday and Sunday, and brunch drink specials on Sunday. Otherwise, the Citadel's food hall includes Vice City Bean, along with pastry wunderkind Antonio Bachour's pastries, sweets, and chocolates. Steve Santana's Taquiza offers tacos, and the team behind Coconut Grove's much-missed 33 Kitchen serves burgers. Ash! Pizza Parlor is a wood-fire pizza concept by the owners of Stanzione 87. In addition, Palmar, the Wynwood Chinese restaurant, opens alongside a Creole sandwich shop, an omakase sushi bar, a charcuterie station, and a wine shop. Don't forget the first-floor bar serving well-priced drinks and the rooftop spot with mixology-forward cocktails. 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-989-8601; thecitadelmiami.com. Admission is free.

Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

M.I.A. Beer Celebrates Four Years With Mega Mix Festival. M.I.A. Beer Company has celebrated its birthday at home for the past three years, but 2019 is different. For its fourth year in operation, the brewery is throwing a beer and music festival at Magic City Casino this Saturday, February 16. The evening will offer lots of beer brewed by local breweries and some from beyond the Sunshine State. More than 20 food trucks will also be on hand. 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, February 16, at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; magiccitycasino.com. Tickets cost $50 via magiccitycasino.com.

Courtesy of Knaus Berry Farm