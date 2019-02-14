M.I.A. Beer Co Celebrates Four Years With a Festival at Magic City Casino

M.I.A. Beer Company has celebrated its birthday at home for the past three years, but this year is different. For its fourth year in operation, the brewery will be throwing a beer and music festival at Magic City Casino this Saturday , February 16.

The Mega Mix Beer and Music Festival, named after one of the brewery's most popular beers, also refers to the DJs filling the air with throw-back electronic dance music.

The evening will offer lots of beer brewed by local breweries and some from beyond the Sunshine State. More than 20 food trucks will also be on hand.

Since M.I.A. began operations in 2014, with a taproom that followed months later, several more breweries have opened in the immediate area including Biscayne Bay Brewing Company, which opened its taproom in 2016, and the Tank Brewing Company in 2017. Tripping Animals Brewing Company and Beat Culture Brewery opened in the area in 2018.

These are good things, according to M.I.A. co-owner Eddie Leon, not only because they make Doral a beer destination, but it's a sign that independently-owned breweries still have room to thrive in Miami.

"We don't have deep pockets to compete with the big breweries," Leon told the New Times. "Obviously, there's challenges and concerns with the future of the industry because there's a lot more breweries now."

M.I.A. has certainly weathered its setbacks since opening, particularly with the tragic loss of their founding brewer Piero Rodriguez in 2016. The brewery has since parted ways with its founding head brewer, Michael Demetrus, as well as some long-serving staff members who've moved on to other opportunities.

One must have perseverance, Leon added, especially in times like the recent 35-day federal government shutdown, which essentially stymied the company's research and development arm. It's in the new beverages that the brewery has found some of its biggest success, Leon said, particularly with the flavored alcoholic seltzer water known as HRD WTR.

Fortunately, Leon says, his brewery's taproom is the most successful facet of the business, despite distributing to 11 states in the union. But in between the blessings and the pitfalls, there's always room for a birthday party.

Saturday's celebration will be a small, Miami-centric beer festival with breweries from across the state and beyond including Jdub's Brewing Company from Sarasota, Lord Hobo Brewing Company from Massachusetts, 26 Degree Brewing Company in Pompano Beach, and many others. Rare brews will be offered in the VIP tent.

Freestyle DJs include Rob Base, TKA, Johnny O, and more.



Mega Mix Beer and Music Festival. 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, February 16 at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; magiccitycasino.com/mia. General admission tickets cost $50; VIP is sold out. Ages 21 and up.