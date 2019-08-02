Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Beer and Pastelitos, Drag Brunch, and Sunday Supper

This weekend, Ad Lib in Coral Gables launches a weekly Sunday Supper promotion with half-priced bottles of wine, while MIA Beer Company hosts a mini food festival complete with croquetas, beer, and paselitos. Plus, Sweet Liberty debuts a monthly drag brunch.

Loosey Goosey Comedy Hour at Boxelder Craft Beer Market

Fridays are always fun at Boxelder Craft Beer Market, which offers a free beer to shotgun at 4 p.m. Now you can stay later for laughs once a month during the Loosey Goosey Comedy Hour. Hosted by Danny Benvante, the 60-minute showcase presents local comics. Just be careful not to snort that beer when you laugh.

Tour of Spain at InterContinental Miami

Travel to Spain without leaving Miami at InterContinental Miami's Tour of Spain event on Saturday. Immerse yourself in Spanish culture with various wine tastings, flamenco music, Spanish cuisine, and a signature cocktail made specifically for the event. Plus, a lucky winner will receive a complimentary stay at the InterContinental in Madrid along with a tour of Rioja wine country. Tickets cost $100. Use the code "VivaSpain" for 15 percent off.

La Ventana at MIA Beer Company

Come out to MIA Beer Company this Saturday for food and beer. As part of the event La Ventana at MIA, Pastelito Papi will pass around pastelitos, Masa Craft will serve croquetas, and MIA will pour brews. Everything will be offered pairing-style. For example, your 14-hour smoked-brisket croqueta topped with white truffle Parmesan aioli might be paired with Red Viper smoked red ale. Only 50 tickets are available, so scoop them up while you can.

Birdcage Brunch at Sweet Liberty

Miami Beach's

partnered with Miami drag queen Karla Croqueta to launch the "Birdcage Brunch" drag series, which begins this Sunday. Diners should expect a robust schedule of burlesque shows, acrobatic drag queens, and live music by some of Miami's most popular drag divas complemented by food and cocktails. Seatings include 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., with the event returning the second Sunday of each month.

EXPAND Ad Lib Courtesy of Ad Lib

Sunday Supper at Ad Lib

This weekend, Norman Van Aken's

launches Sunday Supper, which will be available every Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. Featuring half-priced bottles of wine, the special weekly menu includes smokey Florida fish dip, spiced tuna tartare, steak frites, crunchy chicken bites with smoked honey, cotija cheese, and fresno chilies, and the Ad Lib burger topped with black truffle, pepper jack cheese, charred red onion, and spicy pickles on an everything bun.