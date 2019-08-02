 


    Herban Planet
Burger at Ad LibEXPAND
Burger at Ad Lib
Courtesy of Ad Lib

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Beer and Pastelitos, Drag Brunch, and Sunday Supper

Clarissa Buch | August 2, 2019 | 8:30am
This weekend, Ad Lib in Coral Gables launches a weekly Sunday Supper promotion with half-priced bottles of wine, while MIA Beer Company hosts a mini food festival complete with croquetas, beer, and paselitos. Plus, Sweet Liberty debuts a monthly drag brunch.

Have a beer at Boxelder
Have a beer at Boxelder
Nicole Danna

Loosey Goosey Comedy Hour at Boxelder Craft Beer Market


Fridays are always fun at Boxelder Craft Beer Market, which offers a free beer to shotgun at 4 p.m. Now you can stay later for laughs once a month during the Loosey Goosey Comedy Hour. Hosted by Danny Benvante, the 60-minute showcase presents local comics. Just be careful not to snort that beer when you laugh.

5 to 10 p.m. Friday, August 2, at Boxelder Craft Beer Market, 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-942-776; bxldr.com. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

InterContinental MiamiEXPAND
InterContinental Miami
Courtesy InterContinental Miami

Tour of Spain at InterContinental Miami


Travel to Spain without leaving Miami at InterContinental Miami's Tour of Spain event on Saturday. Immerse yourself in Spanish culture with various wine tastings, flamenco music, Spanish cuisine, and a signature cocktail made specifically for the event. Plus, a lucky winner will receive a complimentary stay at the InterContinental in Madrid along with a tour of Rioja wine country. Tickets cost $100. Use the code "VivaSpain" for 15 percent off.

6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, August 3, at InterContinental Miami, 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; 305-577-1000; icmiamihotel.com. Tickets cost $100 via eventbrite.com.
MIA Beer CompanyEXPAND
MIA Beer Company
Photo by Kathleen Fleming

La Ventana at MIA Beer Company


Come out to MIA Beer Company this Saturday for food and beer. As part of the event La Ventana at MIA, Pastelito Papi will pass around pastelitos, Masa Craft will serve croquetas, and MIA will pour brews. Everything will be offered pairing-style. For example, your 14-hour smoked-brisket croqueta topped with white truffle Parmesan aioli might be paired with Red Viper smoked red ale. Only 50 tickets are available, so scoop them up while you can.

1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 3, at MIA Beer Company, 10400 NW 33rd St., #150, Miami

; 786-801-1721;

mia.beer

.

Tickets cost $23.14 via eventbrite.com.
Sweet Liberty's benedictEXPAND
Sweet Liberty's benedict
Courtesy of Sweet Liberty

Birdcage Brunch at Sweet Liberty


Miami Beach's

Sweet Liberty

partnered with Miami drag queen Karla Croqueta to launch the "Birdcage Brunch" drag series, which begins this Sunday. Diners should expect a robust schedule of burlesque shows, acrobatic drag queens, and live music by some of Miami's most popular drag divas complemented by food and cocktails. Seatings include 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., with the event returning the second Sunday of each month.

1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, August 4, at Sweet Liberty, 237 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com.
Ad LibEXPAND
Ad Lib
Courtesy of Ad Lib

Sunday Supper at Ad Lib


This weekend, Norman Van Aken's

Ad Lib

launches Sunday Supper, which will be available every Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. Featuring half-priced bottles of wine, the special weekly menu includes smokey Florida fish dip, spiced tuna tartare, steak frites, crunchy chicken bites with smoked honey, cotija cheese, and fresno chilies, and the Ad Lib burger topped with black truffle, pepper jack cheese, charred red onion, and spicy pickles on an everything bun.

4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 4, at Ad Lib, 2415 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-504-8895; adlibgables.com.
 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

