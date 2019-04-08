Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Empanadas, Burgers, and Dwyane Wade

This week, Chotto Matte celebrates its one-year anniversary with everything from bottomless sake to all-day brunch, 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen Aventura hosts a watch party and all-you-can-eat dinner for Dwyane Wade's final game, Three's Burger at the Bar series returns with a vegetarian spin, and Jaffa at St. Roch Miami teams up with Saffron Supper Club for a two-night dinner event.

EXPAND World Red Eye

National Empanada Day at Café La Trova. Monday, Café La Trova celebrates National Empanada Day with bites by James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein. During happy hour, Bernstein will offer complimentary empanadas while supplies last, including hand-cut steak with caramelized onions, sweet corn and chicken, and roast calabaza . Otherwise, empanadas will be priced half-off until close. Expect live music and cocktails prepared by the bar’s legendary cantinero Julio Cabrera, including Casa Noble margaritas for $6. 4 p.m. until close, Monday, April 8, at Café La Trova, 971 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-615-4379; cafelatrova.getbento.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Chotto Matte

Anniversary Week at Chotto Matte. The Lincoln Road restaurant is celebrating its first anniversary all week long with everything from bottomless sake to all-day brunch. Highlights include sushi and sake on Monday, margaritas and tostadas on Tuesday, poke bowls and pisco sours on Thursday, and an eight-course brunch on Sunday. Through Sunday, April 14, at Chotto Matte, 1664 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach; 305-690-0743; chotto-matte.com.

Wine and Dine at Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach. Join beverage director Steven Minor and the winemakers of the Trinchero Family Estate for a one-night-only, four-course wine dinner on Tuesday. Menu highlights include the grilled Spanish octopus, White Oak wagyu rib-eye, and a deconstructed Black Forest dessert, all paired with complementing wine selections. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Habitat at the 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-6700. Tickets cost $140 via exploretock.com.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Woodfire

One Last Dance Watch Party at 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen Aventura. Celebrate the 16-season career of Dwyane Wade, three-time NBA Champion and co-owner of 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen Aventura, by watching Wade's final game with an all-you-can-eat wood-fired dinner and a complimentary champagne toast during the game’s final seconds. Plus, $5 draught beers and $9 “Last Dance” specialty cocktails. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen Aventura, 2956 NE 199th St., Aventura; 323-474-5439; 800degrees.com. Dinner costs $45.

EXPAND Photo by Tracey Borrow / Open I Studio

Burger at the Bar Series at Three. Three’s Burger at the Bar series continues with Miami-based wellness blogger Kruti Shah on Wednesday. To celebrate Earth Month, Kruti collaborated with Three's chefs to create a vegetarian burger and “milkshake” combination ($25), which will be available every Wednesday through April. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Three, 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-748-4540; threewynwood.com.

St. Roch Miami

Saffron Supper Club and Chef Yaniv Cohen at Jaffa Inside St. Roch Miami. Chef Yaniv Cohen of Jaffa inside St. Roch Miami has teamed up with the Saffron Supper Club for a special two-night dinner series. On Wednesday and Thursday evening, dinner is limited to 13 seats at the stall's chef's counter, with two seatings per night at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Menu highlights include zaatar baked pita with homemade labneh and fire-blistered cherry tomatoes; cumin-scented grouper in a roasted tomato pepper sauce with grilled challah bread; and baklava with orange blossom coconut milk ice cream, honey, and roasted pistachio. 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, and Thursday, April 11, at Jaffa inside St. Roch Miami, 140 NE 39th St., Miami; miami.strochmarket.com. Tickets cost $65 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Sebastian Bednarski