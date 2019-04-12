Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Out to Brunch, National Grilled Cheese Day, and Game of Thrones Cocktails

This weekend, Michael Beltran's Chug's opens in Coconut Grove, Ms. Cheezious celebrates National Grilled Cheese Day, Bar Lab's Gabe Orta creates Game of Thrones-inspired cocktails, Burlock Coast's BC Bazaar returns, and New Times hosts its annual Out to Brunch event.

Ms. Cheezious

National Grilled Cheese Day at Ms. Cheezious. Just in time for National Grilled Cheese Day, owners Brian and Fatima Mullins and M. Christian Dickens have announced the addition of their first food truck franchise in Florida. All day Friday, Ms. Cheezious' "must-have" grilled cheeses, including the short rib melt, the Southern fried chicken and waffles, and the croqueta monsieur, will be available for 50 percent off. The new Ms. Cheezious Food Truck Palm Beach will offer 50 percent off all "must-haves" from 6 to 8 p.m. as well. Friday, April 12, at various locations; mscheezious.com.

Photo by Jorge Martinez

Out to Brunch. This Saturday, get ready to brunch hard at New Times' Out to Brunch. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Design District's Jungle Plaza will transform into a swanky soiree filled with free-flowing mimosas, a bloody mary bar, and delicious food. Thirteen stations will serve beverages Spice up your life at the bloody mary bar, make your own brunch cocktail, or just hang out at the Veuve Clicquot champagne station and get bubbly. You'll also enjoy unlimited bites from some of Miami's favorite restaurants. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, in Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $50 to $70 via ticketfly.com.

EXPAND Ariete

Chug's Opening in Coconut Grove. Friday, chef and owner Michael Beltran opens his second restaurant in the neighborhood: Chug's . Billed as a modern Cuban-American diner, Chug's will serve breakfast sandwiches and fritas alongside French toast sticks and pastelitos . Morning highlights include Abuela’s Breakfast, a plate of white rice, fried eggs, black beans, and maduros ; and a breakfast sandwich with fried eggs, ham, and papitas served on Cuban bread. The lunch and dinner menu will feature a lineup of Cuban fritas alongside a duck medianoche sandwich, a quarter-pound burger with dijonnaise ; and a house-made egg salad sandwich. The restaurant will also serve as the home of Pastelito Papi, Ariete chef Giovanni Fesser’s wildly popular pastelito company. Fesser will oversee Chug's sweets and baked goods, offering pastelitos in a variety of flavors such as buffalo chicken, frita , PB&J, and guava. Friday, April 12, at 3444 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 786-795-6362; chugsdiner.com.

Johnnie Walker

Game of Thrones Cocktails at Broken Shaker and the Anderson. Winter is coming to Miami, and you're going to need a drink. This Sunday, April 14, the long-anticipated start of the eighth and final season of the HBO series Game of Thrones begins. That's why Bar Lab's Gabe Orta partnered with Johnnie Walker to create a series of cocktails based on the show. The cocktails are made with the company's Game of Thrones-inspired White Walker whiskey, created and blended by whiskey specialist George Harper. To celebrate the season premiere, Orta will offer special cocktails using Johnnie Walker Black Label and the limited-edition White Walker on Sunday, April 14, at Broken Shaker and the Anderson. If you're hosting a watch party at home, here are Orta's cocktail recipes.

EXPAND Burlock Coast

BC Bazaar at Burlock Coast. Visit Burlock Coast for an afternoon pop-up market complete with jewelry, soaps, street-style food, and cocktails. Participating vendors include Lilly Pulitzer and Island Company, while Claudia Echevarria, AKA CLoD, presented by ArtServe, will offer live painting demos. Brunch menus at Burlock Coast will be available too. 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Burlock Coast, 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-302-6460; ritzcarlton.com.

Photo by Erick Lopez