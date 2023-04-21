MAPP Conference Returns to Miami to Support Women in Hospitality

Of the 113,811 head chefs currently employed in the United States, only 20% are women.
According to the recent Zippia report, men remain the majority of the industry's top toques. And, for some, it begs the question: Why do fewer women hold leadership roles in professional kitchens?
For many years, it was a query that plagued Joanna James, director and producer of the 2017 award-winning film A Fine Line, which follows the personal story of her mother, a small-town restaurateur who grapples with themes sparking national conversations right now, including workplace harassment, equal pay, paid parental leave, and career advancement.
Fast forward several years, and what began as a documentary exploring gender bias in the restaurant industry has since grown to become MAPP — an acronym that stands for the mentorship, advocacy, purpose, and power of women — a growing nonprofit dedicated to empowering women in the culinary and hospitality industry.
"This topic is very personal for me," James tells New Times. "I was born and raised in the hospitality industry — my mother was a restaurant owner and chef of 32 years. I saw firsthand the sacrifices and roadblocks she faced. My goal was to better understand why so that we could understand how to change it."
Next month, MAPP will bring that mission to Miami when the organization returns to South Florida for the second-annual MAPP Impact Conference.
James says the nonprofit and conference became part of a natural progression of women's empowerment following the support she received after the film's nationwide screening.
"The film was received as a rallying call for greater gender equality in professional kitchens. After its release, so many women came up to me and thanked me for telling their story," adds James. "For so long, these women weren't validated and didn't have the means or resources to speak about their experience. That evolved into the nonprofit, which is meant to empower more women into leadership through advocacy and mentorship, and the conference."
On Monday, May 1, the organization will host a daylong event featuring celebrity chefs and restaurateurs working to redefine restaurant operations and success based on a more inclusive, health-focused environment.
The event, which launched in Fort Lauderdale last year, will offer guests an inspiring series of panels, speakers, and workshops featuring many of the nation's most lauded chefs and restaurateurs. Speakers this year include TV personality and chef Andrew Zimmern, celebrity chef and Roots Southern Table owner Tiffany Derry, Chica executive chef and partner Lorena Garcia, and Lula Café chef/owner Jason Hammel.
Conference attendees can participate in a food, wine, and spirits festival following the event. The festival will highlight South Florida restaurants, including Miami's Santorini by Georgios, Chica, Cote, Red Rooster Overtown, Phuc Yea, Sushi Bar, L'Artisane, and many more.
All MAPP symposiums will take place at Miami Iron Side. In addition to the panel speakers and workshops, the event will include the roadMAPP live pitch session where three finalists chosen from MAPP member webinar series participants will be paired with a mentor restaurant group for a chance to win a $150,000 seed-funding prize pool from presenting sponsors PepsiCo, inKind Hospitality, and Front Of House.
At 7 p.m., MAPP's food, wine, and spirit festival will take place at Miami Iron Side's outdoor patio, where guests can expect a night filled with music, eating, drinking, dancing, and a live cocktail activation with Cote, as well as presentations from emerging women chefs.
"Since the film premiered five years ago, we've seen an increase — from 19 percent of women in head chef positions to now more than 25 percent. Prior to that, the needle hadn't moved much, and it's very inspiring to see the work we're doing help to instigate that change," sums up James. "We still have a lot of work to do, but I'm excited for what the future holds."
MAPP Miami Conference. Monday, May 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; 7580 NE 4th Ct., Miami. A day pass to the conference and tickets to the food, wine, and spirit festival are priced at $175 per person each. A conference and festival bundle is available for $325 per person via mappimpact.org.