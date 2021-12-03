Croqueta Palooza, Miami Art Week, and More Food Events in Miami This Week

This weekend, Miami Art Week is in full swing with a host of food-and-drink activations, pop-ups, and events. Plus, Burger Beast's annual Croqueta Palooza returns with Miami's best croquetas, La Cocina Cocteleria debuts a Hanukkah-themed pop-up bar, and chef Adrianne Calvo offers a reprieve from Art Basel with a rooftop Sunday brunch.
click to enlarge
The Sagamore Hotel celebrates the 20th anniversary of its annual Sagamore Art Brunch this week.
Photo courtesy of the Sagamore Hotel
Where to Eat and Drink During Miami Art Week
It's that time of year, when Art Week takes over the city. Along with the artists and revelry, the annual celebration brings with it a smorgasbord of food- and beverage-focused events. Lucky for us, that means an extra dose of creativity can also be found in a variety of unique dining experiences across the Magic City. From pop-ups to guest chefs to special tasting menus and new openings, here's an alphabetical list of places to eat and drink
in Miami during Art Week 2021 — many of which don't charge for admission.
click to enlarge
The annual Croqueta Palooza returns Saturday.
Photo by FujifilmGirl
Croqueta Palooza Returns to Magic City Casino
Burger Beast's annual Croqueta Palooza returns Saturday, giving guests the chance to sample Miami's best croquetas under one roof. Numerous restaurants will offer their own rendition of the classic food, including Dos Croquetas, Islas Canarias, Cao Bakery, Señor Pan, and Masa Craft. Plus, expect other bites from Sanguich de Miami, Mojo Donuts, Ted's Burgers, El Rey de las Fritas, and Lila's Desserts. Similar to previous years, there will also be a croqueta-eating contest. 7 p.m. Saturday, December 4, at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; burgerbeast.com/croqueta-palooza-2021. Tickets cost $75 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Night Owl invades the 954.
Photo courtesy of Night Owl Cookies
Night Owl Cookies Opens in Broward County
Night Owl Cookies has officially expanded to the 954 with the opening of its first Broward County location. The cookie-centric eatery opened its first brick-and-mortar in 2016 in the Magic City after baking out of a space at founder Andrew Gonzalez's parents' kitchen and delivering late-night cookies to locals. Delivery is still a big part of this business, but now you can head to the store for a selection that includes the popular birthday cake and chocolate chip flavors, as well as the "Ave Maria," with white chocolate chips, Maria cookies, and guava. Open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. at 17 N. Hiatus Rd., Pembroke Pines; 954-505-4143; nightowlcookieco.com.
click to enlarge
Hanukkah-themed cocktails at Hanukkah Harry's Enchanted Forest
Photo courtesy of Kush Hospitality
Hanukkah Harry's Enchanted Forest at La Cocina Coctelería
La Cocina Cocteleria debuts Miami’s first-ever Hanukkah-themed pop-up bar this weekend. Dubbed "Hanukkah Harry's Enchanted Forest," the temporary installation will offer Miamians a bright blue escape from the predictable swarms of Christmas-inspired red and green with a winter wonderland of Hanukkah décor and a matching cocktail list to boot. Among the plethora of decorations, Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights
will be projected on loop while blue and white string lights illuminate the cozy indoor space. Star of David and dreidel ornaments, lighted menorah décor, and a ‘Mensch on a Bench’ are just some of the other features guests will find decorating the exciting pop-up. Jewish-inspired cocktails include the "Hanukkah Matata" (vodka, espresso, simple syrup, and coffee beans, decorated with a black and white cookie), "Bloody Bubbe" (vodka, bloody mary mix, and black salt), and a homemade Manischewitz punch. The pop-up will run every Friday and Saturday in December from 7 p.m. to midnight. 1000 East 16th St., Hialeah; 305-887-8863; kushhospitality.com.
click to enlarge
Enjoy Sunday brunch away from the Art Basel crowds.
Photo courtesy of Redfish
Rooftop Brunch at Redfish by Chef Adrianne
Skip the Art Basel chaos and enjoy music, cocktails, and bites under the sun on Redfish by Chef Adrianne's rooftop terrace. The prix fixe menu ($85 per person) includes two mimosas per guest; black pepper buttermilk biscuits and jalapeño cheddar cornbread with whipped honey butter; oysters on the half shell with pomegranate mignonette; habanero sweet and sour jumbo shrimp cocktail with house-made cocktail sauce; Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs topped with Everything Bagel Seasoning; Buttermilk Free Range Chicken and waffles drizzled with hot honey and maple syrup. Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, December 5, at 7400 SW 57th Ct. #101, Miami; 305-668-8788; redfishmiami.com. Reservations are required via sevenrooms.com.