Where to Eat and Drink During Miami Art Week

It's that time of year again, when Art Week takes over the city.
Along with the artists and revelry, the annual celebration brings with it a smorgasbord of food- and beverage-focused events. Lucky for us, that means an extra dose of creativity can also be found in a variety of unique dining experiences across the Magic City.
From pop-ups to guest chefs to special tasting menus and new openings, here's an alphabetical list of where to eat and drink in Miami during Art Week 2021 — many with no charge for admission.
click to enlarge
The Sagamore Hotel celebrates the 20th anniversary of its annual Sagamore Art Brunch this week.
Photo courtesy of the Sagamore Hotel
Art Brunch at the Sagamore Hotel
This weekend, the Sagamore Hotel will host the 20th anniversary of its annual Sagamore Art Brunch, an affair that takes over the outdoor pool terrace. Show up early to get in on the action, which includes live art activations, musical performances from the South Florida Symphony, high-end catering, and plenty of mimosas and mixology stations. This year, guests will even have the chance to create art of their own. Saturday, December 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; sagamoresouthbeach.com. Tickets cost $18 to $45 at eventbrite.com.
Basel House 2021
Basel House Mural Festival returns this year with its presentation of street art, eclectic music, and new-age art installations. The seventh annual event is one of the best places to be this week to see artists from around the globe come together to create an unparalleled experience. The free event offers live painting, live music, late-night DJs, cocktails bars, and food options. An artisan market will also feature vendors displaying clothing, art, jewelry, and a variety of artistic and one-of-a-kind products. Admission is free, but RSVP on Eventbrite for a free drink to the first 500 guests to check-in before 9 p.m. Thursday, December 2 and Friday, December 3 from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m.; Saturday, December 4, and Sunday, December 5, from noon to 3 a.m. at 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; baselhouse.com.
click to enlarge
Vodka cocktails will be flowing during the Chateau Cîroc Art Basel event.
Photo courtesy of Cîroc
Chateau Cîroc
Vodka brand Cîroc's pop-up features a gallery and one-of-a-kind gift shop to celebrate the Black creatives redefining culture. The exhibit, curated by ArtX, will be displayed during an exclusive DJ set by Heron Preston, served up with Cîroc-infused sippers. Admission is free. RSVP by emailing [email protected] Friday, December 3 from 8 p.m. to midnight at 1111 Lincoln Rd., seventh floor, Miami Beach; artx.net.
Everyday People
The New York party collective known for celebrating Black joy brings its vibes to Miami when it takes over the 1-800-Lucky food hall this weekend. The World’s Coolest Day Party celebrates diversity through art, music, and food while guests enjoy cocktails prepared with Don Julio tequila, Ketel One Botanical vodka, Crown Royal Canadian whisky, and Tanqueray gin. Saturday, December 4, from 7 p.m. to midnight at 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; everydayppl.nyc/events. Admission is free.
Free Concert Series at Oasis Wynwood
Celebrate Art Week every day with the ultimate DJ lineup at Miami’s newest outdoor music venue and dining destination. For an added bonus, head across the street to the Bagel Club for a sake-themed pop-up lounge in partnership with virtual artist Danny Casale — AKA @Coolman_Coffeedan
— and the Art Plug, where you can find sake cocktails, wine, beer, and immersive art. Thursday, December 2, through Sunday, December 5, from noon to 3 a.m. at 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com.
click to enlarge
Brugall 1888 hosts its third La Ventanita popup during Art Basel at the Nautilus Hotel in South Beach.
Photo courtesy of Brugal 1888
La Ventanita by Brugal 1888
Brugal 1888, a premium rum crafted in the Dominican Republic, has unveiled the third clandestine location for its La Ventanita: the Nauti Grind Bodega at Nautilus Hotel on South Beach. Featuring an installation by artist Cesar Menchaca, La Ventanita will take an artsy turn this week with a selection of limited-edition Brugal 1888 bottles colorfully adorned with Huichol art. They'll be on display through the ten-day pop-up, which invites guests to peruse the installation while sipping fresh-brewed cafecitos or Brugal 1888 cocktails. December 1 to10 from 4 to 9 p.m. at 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; brugal-rum.com/en-us/la-ventanita.
Perrier-Jouët Pairing Dinner
This weekend, one of France’s iconic Champagne houses, Perrier-Jouët, will partner with Balan's in Brickell for a unique Champagne pairing menu. During the event, sip select cuvées and savor a unique lineup of dishes prepared by executive chef Richard Jimenez. The seven-course tasting menu begins with a Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut Champagne cocktail, followed by a guided tasting of three select Champagnes by Perrier-Jouët Champagne specialist Maxime Lecocq. Saturday, December 4 from 6 to 10 p.m. at 901 S. Miami Ave., Miami; Tickets cost $250 per person at exploretock.com/balansbarbrasserie.
Rooftop Cocktails at New World Symphony
The Maris Raffa Art Basel Experience takes place today, Tuesday, offering attendees a chance to gather for cocktails, art, and revolutionary conversation with some of Brazil's leading entrepreneurs, including Joel Moraes, Carol Cantelli, Cris Arcangelli, Christian Barbosa, and Thiago Nigro. During the event, Experience Club U.S. will debut an exclusive art exhibit honoring street artist Eduardo Kobra, known for his massive, brightly colored murals with dramatic lines. Tuesday, November 30 at 3 p.m. at 500 17th St., Miami Beach; marisraffaexperience.com.
click to enlarge
Head to Veza Sur this week for happy hour and live music.
Photo courtesy of Veza Sur
Sinego Live at Veza Sur
Partake in Veza Sur's $3 signature Chopp Latin lager during happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, then find a seat and stick around for a special Art Basel performance. This week, the Wynwood brewery will host a live performance by Sinego, a musical experience featuring the Colombian/Mexican multi-instrumentalist, DJ, and producer who will perform with his live band of tropical troubadours. Thursday, December 2, from 8 to 11 p.m. Admission is free with RSVP on Eventbrite.
Yacht the Basel: The Art of the Cheetle
This year at Art Basel, Cheetos hosts an exhibition featuring art made entirely out of its iconic orange dust, AKA "Cheetle." The event, hosted aboard a yacht, is a partnership with hip-hop artist LL Cool J's lifestyle brand, Rock the Bells, and street artist Lefty Out There. Expact Cheetos-inspired cuisine and cocktails, along with DJ sets from Just Blaze, DJ Millie, and a live performance from Kaash Paige. The exhibition also promises eight original art pieces from Lefty Out There, whose signature style is an abstract collection of curling tube-like shapes that — fittingly — resemble the cheese puffs from which they're made. Saturday, December 4, from 1 to 6 p.m. on the SeaFair megayacht docked at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami; Admission is free. RSVP at eventbrite.com.