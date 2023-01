Miami Food Events This Weekend: Riverfront Circus, Wellness Day, and Novikov Bottomless Brunch

[email protected]

Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival, the annual Riverfront Circus, a wellness day at Time Out Market, and Novikov's new Sunday brunch.The Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival returns with a robust weekend-long schedule of parties. Events include the Smithfield Poolside BBQ Battle on Friday ($99 to $140), the Grand Tasting with unlimited bites and sips on Fort Lauderdale beach ($85), and a picnic at the park with free admission.The annual riverfront circus returns to the Wharf. The event will feature four nights of live entertainment and drink specials, including a happy hour on Friday, $35 bottles of Côtes de Provence rosé on Saturday, and half-priced mojito pitchers on Sunday.Time Out Market and Cycle Seven will host a one-day wellness event this Saturday. The day will include mini indoor cycling classes, and each food vendor will have an exclusive healthy dish on the menu. Special guests include Cardsy B State of Gratitude , and Athletix Rehab Novikov Miami has launched its new bottomless brunch. Guests can choose between the signature menu ($99) and the premium menu ($199), both with unlimited appetizers. Each package has different all-you-can-drink selections.