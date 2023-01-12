Support Us

Miami Food Events This Weekend: Riverfront Circus, Wellness Day, and Novikov Bottomless Brunch

January 12, 2023 8:00AM

Time Out Market is hosting a weekend wellness event.
Photo by Sebastian Fernandez
Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival, the annual Riverfront Circus, a wellness day at Time Out Market, and Novikov's new Sunday brunch.

Have an event you'd like featured? Send an email to [email protected].
Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival is back for 2023.
Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Fest photo

Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival 2023

The Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival returns with a robust weekend-long schedule of parties. Events include the Smithfield Poolside BBQ Battle on Friday ($99 to $140), the Grand Tasting with unlimited bites and sips on Fort Lauderdale beach ($85), and a picnic at the park with free admission. Friday, January 13, through Sunday, January 15, at Las Olas Oceanside Park, Fort Lauderdale, and the Hyatt Centric Las Olas; vlfoodwine.com. Ticket prices vary.
Riverfront Circus is back this weekend!
Photo by Branden Paillant

Riverfront Circus

The annual riverfront circus returns to the Wharf. The event will feature four nights of live entertainment and drink specials, including a happy hour on Friday, $35 bottles of Côtes de Provence rosé on Saturday, and half-priced mojito pitchers on Sunday. 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, January 13; noon to 3 a.m. Saturday, January 14; and noon to midnight Sunday, January 15; at 20 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Admission is free with RSVP at wharfftl.com.
Time Out Market in Miami Beach
Photo by Deepsleep Studio

Wellness at the Market

Time Out Market and Cycle Seven will host a one-day wellness event this Saturday. The day will include mini indoor cycling classes, and each food vendor will have an exclusive healthy dish on the menu. Special guests include Cardsy B, State of Gratitude, and Athletix Rehab. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, January 14, at 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Novikov Miami offers a new Sunday brunch.
Novikov Miami photo

New Sunday Brunch

Novikov Miami has launched its new bottomless brunch. Guests can choose between the signature menu ($99) and the premium menu ($199), both with unlimited appetizers. Each package has different all-you-can-drink selections. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, at 300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; novikovmiami.com.
