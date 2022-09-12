Miami Food Events This Week: Champions League, Negroni Week, and Pumpkin Season

Food and drink events across Miami this week include a Champions League extended happy hour, Negroni Week, a celebration of Mexico's Independence Day, and pumpkin seasonal dishes.
Champions League Games at Saloni Bar by Meraki
Saloni Bar by Meraki will open early and extend its happy hour for the Champions League games. This week guests can watch Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona and Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund on Saloni's seven TVs. The bar's happy hour includes draft beer shots ($1) and Moscow mules ($5), and from 6 to 7 p.m. ladies drink free. Happy Hour from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 13 and Wednesday, September 14, at 140 SE First Ave., Miami; 786-536-2400; salonibymeraki.com.
Weeklong programming for Negroni Week
Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar Kicks off Negroni Week 2022
Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar has created a weeklong program in celebration of Negroni Week. Starting Monday, an all-day $8 negroni happy hour will offer special versions of the cocktail crafted by Negroni's bartenders. On Tuesday during Late Groove (starting at 10 p.m.), there will be free negroni shots, while Wednesday will feature international bartenders taking over the bar with their own negroni creations. Thursday is for the ladies to sip free negroni sours all night. Programming from September 12-18, at 3201 Buena Vista Blvd, Miami; Reservations via opentable.com.
Celebrate Mexican Independece Day.
Mexican Independence Day at Pilo's
Pilo's Street Tacos and Pilo's Tequila Garden are hosting a celebration for Mexican Independence day with traditional Mexican dishes and cocktails. All day long, guests can enjoy the La Pilo Taco for $6, draft beer for $4, and margaritas for $6. Guests can also try Pilo's classic "frozaritas" in the Wynwood location and birria tacos in both locations. Friday, September 16 at Pilo's Street Tacos,
28 SW 11th St., Miami; and at Pilo's Tequila Garden, 158 NW 24th St., Miami; pilostacos.com.
Fall flavors are officially here.
Pumpkin Season at Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant
Time to say goodbye to summer and dive into the flavors of fall. To welcome "pumpkin season," Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Bar has included two seasonal items on its menu: a pumpkin spice old fashioned ($16) and a pumpkin cheesecake ($11) with salted caramel and vanilla bean. 11715 Sherri Ln., Miami; chefadriannes.com.