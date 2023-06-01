Miami Food Events This Weekend: Kanagawa Dinner, Drag Brunch, and Pancakes & Potterheads

This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include a Kanagawa tasting menu, Wynwood Brewing's new artist release, a special co-hosted drag brunch, and Pancakes & Potterheads.
Kanagawa Tasting Menu at Kaori
Chef Kannon Swaris of Kaori will present an evening inspired by "The Great Wave off Kanagawa," a traditional Japanese art piece. The seven-course dinner reflects his interpretation of modern Asian cuisine and features scallop crudo, duck shabu shabu, and Mishima Reserve Wagyu strip. 8 p.m. Friday, June 2, at 871 S. Miami Ave., Miami. Dinner cost $200; reservations via [email protected].
Wynwood Brewing's Artist Series Beer Release with Arik Roper
Wynwood Brewing is launching its newest artist collaboration, a double dry-hopped hazy IPA with galaxy hops called the "Solar Sorcery," with illustrator and creator Arik Roper.
At 6 p.m. on Friday, June 2, Sweat Records will host a pre-launch party with complimentary beer, and the official release happens the next day with an artist meet and greet and the beer on draft. Noon Saturday, June 3, at Wynwood Brewing Co., 565 NW 24th St., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Stop, Drop & Slay Ice Cream and Drag Brunch at R House
Marking the beginning of Pride Month, R House and Fireman Derek's Bake Shop will co-host a drag brunch. The brunch will feature R House's usual menu and drag performances but include a special "Stop, Drop & Slay" ice cream sandwich by Fireman Derek's, with sales benefitting Pridelines
, a local charity that supports, educates, and empowers South Florida's LGBTQ community. 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; rhousewynwood.com.
Pancakes & Potterheads at World of Beer
World of Beer is welcoming muggles and wizards alike for a Harry Potter-themed brunch. The menu features Potter's pancakes, Hagrid's gamekeeper's pie, and themed cocktails like butterbeer and a polyjuice potion shot. Loyalty rewards members have early entrance (10 a.m.) to the event. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, at 8700 NW 36th St., Suite 102, Doral; worldofbeer.com
