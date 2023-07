Miami Food Events This Week: Bar Takeovers, Whiskey Dinner, and Taste of Pace Summer Soiree

[email protected]

click to enlarge The "Golden Milk" negroni Rayo photo

Rayo Takes Over Café La Trova



click to enlarge A Café La Trova mojito Photo by Michael Pisarri

La Trova Mojito Day Pop-Up at LPM



click to enlarge A whiskey flight at JohnMartin's Irish Pub & Restaurant Breakwater Hospitality Group photo

JohnMartin’s Whiskey Dinner Series



click to enlarge TBT a 2017 Pace Center for Girls fundraiser Pace Center for Girls photo

Taste of Pace Summer Soiree



This week's Miami food and drink events include a bar takeover between Rayo and Café La Trova, a mojito day pop-up from La Trova and LPM Restaurant and Bar, a whiskey dinner series, and the Taste of Pace Summer Soiree.Last year, Miami stalwart Café La Trova took over Mexico City's famed Rayo Cocktail Bar for a day. This year Rayo returns the favor in Miami. Starting with a free master class from 1 to 3 p.m. led by Rayo's Tito Pin-Perez and Alvaro García, guests learn the philosophy behind Rayo cocktails. Then from 7 to 10 p.m., the bar takeover will serve Rayo and La Trova classics, including Rayo's "Golden Milk" negroni.Café La Trova pops up at LPM Restaurant & Bar for a mojito day takeover on Tuesday, July 11. For one night only, La Trova's cantineros will serve the "Papillon," a cocktail collab co-crafted by both restaurants. It's made with guava-infused Grey Goose vodka, Grey Goose La Poire, fresh guava juice, thyme syrup, and rosé wine. Other featured cocktails include La Trova favorites the "Hotel Nacional," the "Pablo," the "Mojito Criollo," and the "Greenwich."JohnMartin's Irish Pub & Restaurant hosts a whiskey dinner series this week where guests can experience a special menu featuring a selection of Jack Daniel's whiskey. The five-course dinner includes a whiskey lobster, beef tartare, duck breast, and sticky ribs, all crafted by executive chef Carlos Aguilera.This week, Pace Center for Girls hosts its first Taste of Pace Summer Soiree in partnership with Kush Hospitality and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. Nearly a dozen Miami chefs have signed on to participate, including Michael Schwartz, Norman Van Aken, Niven Patel, Luciana Giangrandi, and Alex Meyer, who will serve a ten-course meal. All proceeds go to Pace Center for Girls , a Jacksonville-based nonprofit dedicated to providing young women with academic services, counseling, training, and career preparation.