Miami Food Events This Week: Anything but Vinifera, Salsa Classes, and Happy Hour

Miami's food and drink events this week include Anything but Vinifera wine-tasting series, salsa dancing at Ball & Chain, Tacombi's happy hour, and new menu items from Pura Vida.
.
The interior of Paradis Books & Bread in North Miami
Photo by Isabella Marie Garcia
[ABV] Miami: Anything but Vinifera Wine-Tasting Series
Paradis will host the [ABV] wine-tasting series this week. The event aims to share resources and bridge the gap between agriculture and wine production. The three-day event features panels and tastings. Monday to Wednesday, January 16-18, at 12831 W. Dixie Hwy, North Miami; Program at pbb.cafe; Tickets start at $15 via eventbrite.com.
New beef empanadas from Ball & Chain
Ball & Chain photo
Ball & Chain's Salsa Classes and New Menu Items
Ball & Chain now offers free salsa classes every Monday at 9 p.m. The restaurant also has launched a new wine program featuring signature $50 bottles from the Casas Del Bosque vineyard in Chile, and two new menu items: ham croquetas ($12) and empanadas ($15). Available now, at 1513 SW Eighth St, Miami; ballandchainmiami.com.
Cocktails at Tacombi
Tacombi photo
Tacombi's Happy Hour
Tacombi's new Miami Beach location launched its happy hour featuring $9 margaritas and "Sandia Santas" (Tacombi’s signature watermelon and tequila drink), $5 beers and Mexican micheladas. 4 to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, at 1688 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach; tacombi.com.
Chocolate protein at Pura Vida
Pura Vida Miami photo
Pura Vida's New Menu
Pura Vida is starting the year with several new wellness-driven menu items. Offerings include harvest kale salad, hot and cold teas (happy green tea blend, pacific coast mint, hibiscus cooler), and chocolate protein muffins with 15g of protein. Multiple locations, puravidamiami.com.