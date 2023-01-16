Support Us

Miami Food Events This Week: Anything but Vinifera, Salsa Classes, and Happy Hour

January 16, 2023 8:00AM

New ham croquetas are now part of Ball & Chain's menu.
New ham croquetas are now part of Ball & Chain's menu. Ball & Chain photo
Miami's food and drink events this week include Anything but Vinifera wine-tasting series, salsa dancing at Ball & Chain, Tacombi's happy hour, and new menu items from Pura Vida.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
The interior of Paradis Books & Bread in North Miami
Photo by Isabella Marie Garcia

[ABV] Miami: Anything but Vinifera Wine-Tasting Series

Paradis will host the [ABV] wine-tasting series this week. The event aims to share resources and bridge the gap between agriculture and wine production. The three-day event features panels and tastings. Monday to Wednesday, January 16-18, at 12831 W. Dixie Hwy, North Miami; Program at pbb.cafe; Tickets start at $15 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
New beef empanadas from Ball & Chain
Ball & Chain photo

Ball & Chain's Salsa Classes and New Menu Items

Ball & Chain now offers free salsa classes every Monday at 9 p.m. The restaurant also has launched a new wine program featuring signature $50 bottles from the Casas Del Bosque vineyard in Chile, and two new menu items: ham croquetas ($12) and empanadas ($15). Available now, at 1513 SW Eighth St, Miami; ballandchainmiami.com.
click to enlarge
Cocktails at Tacombi
Tacombi photo

Tacombi's Happy Hour

Tacombi's new Miami Beach location launched its happy hour featuring $9 margaritas and "Sandia Santas" (Tacombi’s signature watermelon and tequila drink), $5 beers and Mexican micheladas. 4 to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, at 1688 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach; tacombi.com.
click to enlarge
Chocolate protein at Pura Vida
Pura Vida Miami photo

Pura Vida's New Menu

Pura Vida is starting the year with several new wellness-driven menu items. Offerings include harvest kale salad, hot and cold teas (happy green tea blend, pacific coast mint, hibiscus cooler), and chocolate protein muffins with 15g of protein. Multiple locations, puravidamiami.com.
