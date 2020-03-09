The Six Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Week

This week, Slow Food Miami's Snail of Approval Tasting Party returns to the Palms Hotel, where the gathering will celebrate sustainably grown local food from restaurants such as Mi'talia, Planta, Nativo Kitchen + Bar, and the Spillover. Plus, Fooq's celebrates five years, Beaker & Gray offers a Wednesday whiskey-and-wings promotion, and the Den hosts a collaboration dinner.

The Den at Azabu. Photo courtesy of Azabu Miami Beach

Chef Alberto Landgraf of Oteque at the Den at Azabu Miami Beach

The Den at Azabu Miami Beach continues its chef collaboration series Monday with chef Alberto Landgraf of Oteque, one of Brazil’s most celebrated restaurants. It has been awarded a Michelin star and was ranked on Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurant list in 2018 and 2019. He specializes in fresh seafood, Japanese-Brazilian-inspired creations, and diverse ingredients. He will partner with Den chef Yasu Tanaka for a multicourse tasting menu. Dinner is available during four seatings — at 6, 7, 8:30, and 9:30 p.m. — for $220 person. Monday, March 9, at the Den at Azabu, 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-276-0520; azabuglobal.com. Email cansu.mihci@plandosee.com for reservations.

Discover the Spanish sparkling wine cava. Courtesy of Jaguar

Cava Discovery Week at Jaguar

This week, enjoy various cava specials at Jaguar. All cava bottles — including Ondarre Cava Brut Millenium, Agusti Torello Mata, Biutiful Cava Rosé, and Finca Nadal Cava Rosé — will be 50 percent off. Learn about cava variations and how the Spanish sparkling wine is made. Swing by the restaurant Friday evening for a cava tasting for $20 per person. 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jaguar, 3067 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; 305-760-4484; jaguarrestaurant.com.

EXPAND Wings and whiskey sound and taste great together. Courtesy of Beaker & Gray

Wing Wednesdays at Beaker & Gray

Wynwood's Beaker & Gray has launched a weekly promotion for one of its best-selling menu items. Every Wednesday for dinner, indulge in ten wings for $10. Choose from five sauces, including Beaker & Gray's signature (brown sugar tamarind), spicy Buffalo, maple mustard, Chinese barbecue, and salt and vinegar. The promotion also includes a beer-and-whiskey special. For $10, get a Miller High Life with a shot of Jameson, the Glenlivet Founder's Reserve, or Jefferson small-batch bourbon. Reservations are encouraged and can be made online. Wednesdays at Beaker & Gray, 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-699-2637; beakerandgray.com.

EXPAND Fooq's Miami Fooq's Miami

Fooq's Celebrates Five Years

Fooq’s will turn 5 years old this Thursday, and the restaurant will celebrate with a multicourse, family-style meal. At 6 and 9 p.m., 20 diners at each seating will enjoy a welcome cocktail from the neighboring Corner Bar, followed by tableside kebab service prepared by executive chef Clark Bowen and wine pairings from Fooq's resident sommelier, Maca. 6 and 9 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Fooq's, 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-536-2749; fooqsmiami.com. Cost is $100 per person. Call for reservations.

Chef Michael Schwartz Genuine Hospitality

Slow Food Miami's Snail of Approval Tasting Party

This year, Slow Food Miami's annual Snail of Approval Tasting Party, which celebrates locally grown, sustainable food, will offer more than two dozen tasting stations run by restaurants such Mi'talia, Planta, Nativo Kitchen + Bar, and the Spillover, among others. In addition, the Lifetime Snail Award will be presented to chef Michael Schwartz of Michael’s Genuine for his longtime commitment to source local and support the Slow Food movement. Additionally, chef Allen Susser of the Café at Books & Books will be honored with the Restaurant Snail Influencers Award for helping to pioneer the slow food movement in Miami. Both chefs will be recognized for their leadership and mentoring young industry professionals in local and sustainable sourcing. Snail of Approval, now in its ninth year, was started by Slow Food Miami to help identify chefs who support a sustainable way of life. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Palms Hotel & Spa, 3025 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-0505; thepalmshotel.com. Tickets cost $98 via eventbrite.com or $128 at the door.

EXPAND Dine at the stunning Dune. Photo by Nick Garcia Photography

Dune's Silver Oak Wine Dinner

Dune at Auberge Beach Residences continues its dinner series with Silver Oak wines. This Thursday, executive chef Edgar Beas will prepare a three-course meal paired with wines from Silver Oak. An expert from Silver Oak will be on hand to guide guests through the experience. Menu highlights are Maine lobster spaetzle with truffle butter and asparagus, and Wagyu strip loin with oxtail ragout. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Dune, 2200 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 754-900-4059; dunefl.com. Tickets cost $195 via exploretock.com.