The Eight Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, Taurus presents its first-ever whiskey happy hour event with more than 100 types of whiskey, while American Social hosts a Miami Heat Road Rally watch party. Plus, Dessert Wars returns to Soho Studios, Eating House offers its "Miami Munchies" menu, and Boulud Sud hosts a Sunday barbecue brunch.

EXPAND Taurus Beer & Whiskey House Photo courtesy of Blue Shell Media

Whiskey Happy Hour to Benefit Women in Hospitality United at Taurus

Friday, the Coconut Grove watering will launch its first whiskey happy hour. Sample more than 100 expressions of whiskeys, including 1792, Glenfiddich, Maker's Mark, and Woodford Reserve. Also available will be bites from Ariete, Navé, and Chug's. General admission includes access to the whiskey lounge with unlimited sampling, as well as access to a cigar and live entertainment area, and unlimited bites from Ariete, Navé, and Chug's. Step it up with VIP admission, which includes all the perks of general along with two cigars from Avo & Camacho, and three beer-chasers at Taurus as well. In support of National Women’s Day on Sunday, 25 percent of ticket sales will be donated to Women in Hospitality United (WiHU), who work to revolutionize the hospitality industry by building safer spaces to inspire discourse and take action. Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Taurus Beer & Whiskey House, 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 305-529-6523; taurusbeerandwhiskey.com. Purchase tickets via eventbrite.com.

Photo courtesy of American Social

Miami Heat Road Rally Watch Party at American Social

Friday, American Social will be the official watch party destination for the Miami Heat Road Rally presented by Bacardi. American Social will root for the home team with a number of specials inspired by the Miami Heat, including $3.05 Bacardi cocktails, 3 By Wade Frosé ($6), and the Miami (Heat)er Burger ($13.05), stacked with two burger patties, Boursin cheese, bacon, pesto aioli, and grilled jalapeños on a toasted bun served with a side of fries. Specials will be available at the restaurant during every Miami Heat game for the rest of the season. 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at American Social, 690 SW 1st Ct., Miami; 305-223-7005; americansocialbar.com.

Photo by @maxson.media

Story Time With Ms. Amanda at Dasher & Crank

Saturday, Dasher & Crank will host the second Story Time with Ms. Amanda. The local teacher comes to the ice cream shop for free and reads to kids while their parents hang back and enjoy ice cream, coffee, or matcha. The event is free and open to the public. 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Dasher & Crank, 2211 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-213-1569; dasherandcrank.com.

Photo by Ron Magill/Zoo Miami

Sip & Stroll at Zoo Miami

What says Mardi Gras better than drinking alcohol in places you probably shouldn't? Zoo Miami will channel some New Orleans vibes this Saturday with the booze-infused after-hours shindig Sip & Stroll. Your limbs will (probably) be safe because most of the animals will be fast asleep, apart from some adorable ambassador animals. There will be plenty to feast your eyes on, though. An impressive lineup of entertainment includes stilt walkers, unlimited bayou boat rides, live-band-accompanied karaoke, food vendors, and other fun. The event is for adults only, so be sure to leave the kids at home and bring your ID. 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; zoomiami.org. Tickets cost $20 presale online and $25 at the gate.

EXPAND Photo by Monica McGivern/Dessert Wars

Dessert Wars Returns to Miami

The sweetest day of the year is here: The eighth edition of Miami's Dessert Wars will return to Wynwood Saturday, March 7, with more than 20,000 baked goods and confections ready to be devoured. The event, which will take place at Soho Studios, will be similar to last year's, presenting more than 50 local food vendors. Thousands of samplings will be on offer; organizers expect a turnout of a thousand attendees. As with previous editions of Dessert Wars, guests will receive a ballot to rank every vendor on a scale of one to three. The vendor with the highest score will be crowned this year's champion. 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; dessertwarsmiami.com. Tickets cost $35 to $60 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Villa Azur

White Anniversary Party at Villa Azur

Villa Azur will celebrate its anniversary Saturday, commemorating its eighth year with a 'White Party' event with light bites and cocktails. Sponsored by Grey Goose, guests can also sip espresso martinis made with Grey Goose vodka, coffee liqueur, freshly brewed espresso, and a splash of Bailey's. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Villa Azur, 309 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8688; villaazurmiami.com.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Eating House

Miami Munchies at Eating House

Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli collaborated with food influencer George Arango (AKA @Mr.Eats305) to offer a tasting menu nodding to the city's quintessential eateries. The "Miami Munchies" menu offers innovative twists on classic local fare, such as Frankie's Pizza-style queso frito bites with tomato-basil sauce, and Wagon's West — breakfast mac 'n' cheese festooned with black truffle and bacon. The prix-fixe costs $39 per person and is available through April 16. Eating House, 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-448-6524; eatinghousemiami.com.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Boulud Sud

Sunday Barbecue Brunch at Boulud Sud

Chef Daniel Boulud’s restaurant, Boulud Sud Miami, adds a twist to its Sunday brunch with a family-style Mediterranean barbecue. Hosted on the outdoor terrace, the special menu, created by executive chef Luis Polanco, includes various meat and seafood dishes, such as skirt steak, lamb chops, octopus, and Faroe Islands salmon, along with a selection of sides. The menu is available for $28 per person and a minimum party of two. For an additional $25, sip on bottomless beverages, including bloody marys, frosés, mimosas, and spritzes. Boulud Sud, 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-421-8800; bouludsud.com/miami.