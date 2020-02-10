The Five Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Week

This week, Eating House's anniversary menu has been extended until early March to offer a selection of the restaurant's greatest hits, including vaca frita buns, chicken and waffles, and Cap'n Crunch pancakes. Plus, AQ by Il Mulino hosts a guest chef dinner, and Bulla Gastrobar hosts a paella-making class.

EXPAND Eating House's chicken and waffles Photo courtesy of Eating House

Eating House's Eighth-Anniversary Menu

It's been eight years since Eating House debuted. To celebrate, the restaurant is offering a seven-course prix fixe at its flagship in Coral Gables. Since the menu's debut earlier this month, it has been such a success that the restaurant has extended the promotion through early March. Think of the menu as a throwback sampler to some of Eating House's all-time favorites, including vaca frita buns, chicken and waffles, and Cap'n Crunch pancakes. 6 p.m. daily through March 4 at Eating House, 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-448-6524; eatinghousemiami.com. Tickets cost $39.

EXPAND AQ's dining room Photo courtesy of AQ Chop House by Il Mulino

Guest Chef Dinner Series at AQ by Il Mulino

Tuesday and Wednesday, dine at AQ by Il Mulino during the restaurant's first guest chef dinner of the year. Featuring Michelin-starred chef Giuseppe Stanzione of Al Mare, which is located at the Hotel Santa Caterina on the Amalfi Coast in Italy, the night will begin with a champagne reception, followed by a Mediterranean-inspired dinner prepared by Stanzione and Il Mulino New York corporate executive chef Michele Mazza. 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, and Wednesday, February 12, at AQ by Il Mulino, 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach; 877-312-9742; ilmulino.com. Tickets cost $95.

EXPAND Doggystyle dogs Courtesy of Doggystyle

Food Truck Wednesdays at Pelican Harbor Marina

The food truck boom shows no signs of slowing. Thanks to the nationwide phenomenon, unique vendors can serve their inexpensive offerings to the public. The downside: Fans must track down their favorite mobile purveyors. Thanks to social media, food truck enthusiasts needn't work too hard, but it can still be a mission. Miami Food Truck Events has eliminated the hassle. Every Wednesday at Pelican Harbor Marina, some of Miami's best food trucks gather to serve their most sought-after dishes. If weather permits, the all-ages event also offers live music, bounce houses, and other kid-friendly activities. Guests must simply bring their own blankets and chairs. 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, at Pelican Harbor Marina, 1275 NE 79th St., Miami.; miamifoodtrucksevents.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Sangrias at Gulla Gastrobar Photo courtesy of Bulla Gastrobar

Paella and Sangria Cooking Classes at Bulla Gastrobar

Whether you're paired up for Valentine's Day or single and looking to mingle, check out Bulla Gastrobar's paella and sangria class, meant for families, friends, and couples. Learn the secrets of Spanish cuisine while whipping up seafood paella and various kinds of sangria. 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, at Bulla Gastrobar Coral Gables, 2500 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 786-810-6215. 7 p.m. Thursday, February 13, at Bulla Gastrobar Doral, 335 NW 87th Ave., C102, Doral; 305-260-6543; bullagastrobar.com. Tickets cost $200 per couple.

EXPAND Descarga Brewing at Veritage Miami. Courtesy of Veritage Miami

Veritage Miami Craft Beer Tasting

Sample some amazing craft beers and food at Wynwood Walls this Thursday. Visit stations hosted by topnotch local, regional, and national craft breweries, and enjoy delicious bites from prestigious South Florida restaurants. The evening's festivities, part of the Veritage Miami series, will benefit the United Way of Miami-Dade. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, February 13, at Wynwood Walls, 2520 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-531-4411; veritagemiami.com. Tickets cost $85 to 125.