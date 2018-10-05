Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Oktoberfest Events and Rock the Vote

This weekend, the Anderson hosts a Rock the Vote event with free cocktails; Kings Doral launches an Oktoberfest-themed beer, cocktail, and food special; and Miami Beach Botanical Garden, Burlock Coast, and Seminole Theatre host Oktoberfest events.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Anderson

Rock the Vote at the Anderson. Swing by the Anderson Friday or Saturday and register to vote. At the bar's Rock the Vote event, expect special guests such as radio personality Savannah Buffett and rapper Wyclef Jean, music, and a cocktail once you've registered. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, October 5, and Saturday, October 6, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-757-3368; theandersonmiami.com. Admission is free.

Photo by George Martinez

Oktoberfest at Miami Beach Botanical Garden. It's a slice of Oktoberfest at Miami Beach Botanical Garden. Enjoy food, live music, and craft brews. Paid admission includes a sampling glass and unlimited refills. 7 p.m. Friday, October 5, at 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 305-673-7256; mbgarden.org. Tickets cost $45.