Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Oktoberfest Events and Rock the Vote
Photo by George Martinez

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Oktoberfest Events and Rock the Vote

Clarissa Buch | October 5, 2018 | 8:00am
This weekend, the Anderson hosts a Rock the Vote event with free cocktails; Kings Doral launches an Oktoberfest-themed beer, cocktail, and food special; and Miami Beach Botanical Garden, Burlock Coast, and Seminole Theatre host Oktoberfest events.

Courtesy of the Anderson

Rock the Vote at the Anderson. Swing by the Anderson Friday or Saturday and register to vote. At the bar's Rock the Vote event, expect special guests such as radio personality Savannah Buffett and rapper Wyclef Jean, music, and a cocktail once you've registered. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, October 5, and Saturday, October 6, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-757-3368; theandersonmiami.com. Admission is free.

Photo by George Martinez

Oktoberfest at Miami Beach Botanical Garden. It's a slice of Oktoberfest at Miami Beach Botanical Garden. Enjoy food, live music, and craft brews. Paid admission includes a sampling glass and unlimited refills. 7 p.m. Friday, October 5, at 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 305-673-7256; mbgarden.org. Tickets cost $45.

Photo by Trey Ratcliff

Locktoberfest Cookout at Burlock Coast. South Florida Oktoberfest festivities continue with bratwurst and bottomless beer at Burlock Coast. Admission with unlimited food costs $30. Sip chilled brews all afternoon for an additional $25. 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 6, at Burlock Coast, 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-302-6460; ritzcarlton.com. Reservations are recommended; email burlockcoastrsvp@ritzcarlton.com or call.

Photo by George Martinez

Oktoberfest at Seminole Theatre. The Seminole Theatre in Homestead will host its first Oktoberfest. Expect traditional German food and beer, a full bar, art, games, and drinking songs from Germany's Vocaldente. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, October 6, at 18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead; 786-650-2073; seminoletheatre.org. Tickets cost $25 to $40 via eventbrite.com.

Guinness bratwurst with seasoned pretzel bites, sauerkraut, and mashed potatoes.EXPAND
Guinness bratwurst with seasoned pretzel bites, sauerkraut, and mashed potatoes.
Courtesy of Kings Doral

October MMM Deal at Kings Doral. As part of Kings Doral's monthly deal Mixed Drink, Munchie, and Mug (MMM), October means $5.99 Pop Rocks martinis, $8.99 32-ounce pours of Sam Adams beer, and $9.99 plates of Guinness bratwurst with seasoned pretzel bites, sauerkraut, and mashed potatoes. The special is valid through the end of the month. 3450 NW 83rd Ave., #152, Doral; 844-494-9400; kings-de.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

