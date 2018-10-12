Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Free Coffee, Grovetoberfest, and Craft Spirits Fest

This weekend, the Craft Spirits Fest takes over the Cruz Building, Grovetoberfest returns to Peacock Park, and the Wharf Miami welcomes Sam Adams Wharftoberfest. On Saturday, start your day with a free cup of coffee.



Craft Spirits Fest at the Cruz Building. Throughout the year, the Craft Spirits Fest stages a number of events, including happy hours, seminars, and dinners. They all culminate with a grand tasting of more than 100 spirits and cocktails to sample. The latest grand tasting will happen Friday at the Cruz Building. Last year's edition included participants such as Wondermint Liqueur and Prescribed Spirits. 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, October 12, at the Cruz Building, 3157 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove; craftspiritsfest.com. Tickets cost $75 to $100 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Dunkin' Donuts

Free Coffee at Dunkin' Donuts. Saturday, celebrate the opening of a new Dunkin' Donuts store at 850 Ives Dairy Road with free coffee from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition, expect family-friendly activities, free refillable coffee cups for the first 100 guests, food and beverage samples, doughnut decorating, live music from on-site radio guest El Zol 106.7, face painting, and appearances from Dunkin' Donuts mascots, Sprinkles and Cuppy. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 13, at Dunkin' Donuts, 850 Ives Dairy Rd., Suite 6A, Miami; dunkindonuts.com.

Courtesy of Sam Adams

Sam Adams Wharftoberfest at the Wharf. Oktoberfest continues with an all-day event at the Wharf. Expect a variety of German brews, live polka bands and other performances, and hearty Bavarian eats including pretzels, sausages, and schnitzels. Plus, buy a shot of Jägermeister or Berentzen liqueur and receive a free Sam Adams Oktoberfest beer. Noon. Saturday, October 13, at the Wharf, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Grovetoberfest at Peacock Park. Saturday, South Florida's largest beer festival returns to Peacock Park where over three dozen national and local breweries will be pouring some of their best brews for the eighth year running. According to Grovertoberfest founder Tony Albelo, this year's event is shaping up to be the most exciting yet with a total of 128 participating breweries pouring over 500 selections for Grovetoberfest's 5,000-plus guests. Notable breweries attending this year's event include big names in the craft-beer world like Aslin, Angry Chair, Proof, Hidden Springs, Calusa, Crooked Run, Ocelot, Triple Crossing, and Voodoo Brewing. The festival offers three types of tickets, each with a different entrance time starting with VIP at 2 p.m. and general admission at 4 p.m. 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 13 at Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Rd., Miami; grovetoberfest.com. Tickets cost $35 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Photo by Trey Ratcliff

BC Bazaar at Burlock Coast. Visit Burlock Coast for an afternoon pop-up market complete with jewelry, soaps, gelato, and cocktails. 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 13, at Burlock Coast, 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-302-6460; ritzcarlton.com. Reservations are recommended; email burlockcoastrsvp@ritzcarlton.com or call.