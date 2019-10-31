Sweet Dreams: Candytopia Art Experience Opening at Aventura Mall

Candytopia will open in November for all your selfie-taking needs.

The Museum of Ice Cream is long gone from Miami, but its spirit lives on in the latest Instagrammable confection coming to South Florida.

Candytopia, a self-described "experiential adventure," is set to debut at Aventura Mall's Treats Food Hall this holiday season. The traveling attraction is best known for art and sculptures made entirely of candy, including replicas of famous artworks such as the Mona Lisa and The Thinker and portraits of celebrities like Prince and Beyoncé. Past iterations have also included a marshmallow ball pit with more than 250,000 foam marshmallows to match the Museum of Ice Cream's sprinkle pool.

The installations aren't edible, but there will be plenty of candy giveaways to make up for it. As part of a collaboration with the fashion brand Alice + Olivia, the Miami location will give away cobranded ring pops. There will also be an Alice + Olivia-designed room and limited-edition T-shirts.

Each location has also included candy installations customized for the city, so the 305 might get a candied Pitbull or Gloria Estefan. Miamians can find out what's in store when Candytopia opens November 22.

Candytopia has locations open in Philadelphia and Scottsdale, Arizona. The attraction launched in 2018 in Santa Monica, California, and has popped up previously in Minneapolis, San Francisco, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, and Houston.

Tickets for Candytopia Miami will go on sale at noon Tuesday, November 5. Admission costs $28 for adults and $20 for children aged 4 to 13; children 3 and younger get in free.

Candytopia Miami. Friday, November 22, at 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; candytopia.com. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, November 5, at noon and cost $20 to $28 via candytopia.com.