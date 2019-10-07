The Four Best Food and Drinks Events in Miami This Week

This week, Miami Smokers hosts October's Snail Social with candied bacon, mini pulled pork sandwiches, and bacon-wrapped plantains, and Pizza & Burger celebrates National Pizza Month with Concrete Beach-beer-infused pies. Plus, BLT Prime's wine dinner returns, and a ramen shop pops up in Miami Beach.

Miami Smokers Photo by Juan Fernando Ayora

Snail Social Roaming Happy Hour at Miami Smokers

Slow Food Miami is back for the season and will present the second Snail Social roaming happy hour Tuesday at Miami Smokers. The monthly series raises awareness about and supports clean and local food as well as community farmers. This edition's “meat-up” will be hosted by 2019 Snail of Approval winners James Bowers and Andres Barrientos of Miami Smokers. Enjoy passed bites such as candied bacon, mini pulled pork sandwiches, bacon-wrapped plantains, and one complimentary local beer. Plus, guests get 20 percent off purchases all night. 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, at Miami Smokers, 306 NW 27th Ave., Miami; 786-520-5420; miamismokers.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via eventbrite.com.

The bar at BLT Prime. Courtesy of BLT Prime

Wine Dinner Series With Donnafugata Wines at BLT Prime

This Tuesday, BLT Prime Doral's wine dinner series will return to bring together the best in food and wine in an intimate setting. One winery per month will present its offerings, paired with custom four-course menus designed by BLT Prime’s chef de cuisine, Tim Elmore. Vineyard representatives, along with Elmore, will provide tasting notes and take guests on a journey exploring the flavor profiles and components of each pairing. This week's dinner will present the Italian vintner Donnafugata Wines. Sip varietals while savoring beet tartare with pumpkin and pistachios; oxtail ravioli with butter beans; and Florida sweet corn ice cream with peanut and caramel brittle. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, in the Nicklaus Private Dining Room at BLT Prime at Trump National Doral Miami, 4400 NW 87th Ave., Doral; 305-591-6606; bltrestaurants.com. Tickets cost $135 via bltrestaurants.com.

EXPAND Celebrate National Pizza Month. Courtesy of Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Pizza & Burger and Concrete Beach Brewery Celebrate National Pizza Month

October is National Pizza Month, and to celebrate, Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina has partnered with the Miami-based Concrete Beach Brewery to offer specialty pizzas this month only. The restaurant, located inside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, has created three pizzas, each made with a beer from the brewery: Stiltsville Pilsner, Havana Lager, and Mas Hops. A different pizza will be available every ten days. Through October 10, enjoy a beer-can chicken and spinach white pizza, made with Stiltsville Pilsner. Then a steak, mushroom, and Havana Lager-cheese pizza with will be served through October 20. Finally, there will be a beer bratwurst and caramelized onion pizza featuring Mas Hops until October 31. Each pie costs $20, or get a pizza and a 32-ounce beer yard of the featured Concrete Beach brew for $29 Through October 31 at Pizza & Burger, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4636; fontainebleau.com.

EXPAND Shimuja's menu also includes pork buns and other appetizers. Photo courtesy of Shimuja

Shimuja Miami Beach Pop-Up

The folks behind Toni's Sushi Bar in South Beach and Shokudo in Buena Vista have debuted a ramen shop in Miami Beach. Open now as a pop-up in Sunset Harbour near Panther Coffee and Purdy Lounge, Shimuja is a temporary expansion of chef Keiichi Maemura's south Broward ramen shop. Shimuja's famed tonkotsu, in regular ($16) or spicy ($18), will be on boil at the pop-up, and an even more interesting option for proud Floridians will also be available: key lime ramen ($18), made from a shoyu broth accented with lime juice for a pleasant tartness. Appetizers such as pork buns ($9), takoyaki ($9), and fried squid kushiage (three for $7) are also available, as is a drink menu including wine, beer, and premium sake. 1766 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; shimuja.com. Daily noon to 11 p.m.