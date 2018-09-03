 


Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Free Ice Cream, Sushi-Making, and Dog Happy Hour
Courtesy of Etaru

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Free Ice Cream, Sushi-Making, and Dog Happy Hour

Clarissa Buch | September 3, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

This week, Jackson Hall will offer free ice cream, Tap 42 will host a puppy-centric happy hour, Etaru Hallandale launches a monthly sushi-making class, and Upland debuts new menu items.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Free Ice Cream, Sushi-Making, and Dog Happy Hour
Photo by FujifilmGirl

Free Ice Cream at Jackson Hall. Visit Jackson Hall Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a free scoop while supplies last. Vegan options are also available. 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 4, at Jackson Hall, 1050 NW 14th St., Miami; 786-529-3013; jacksonhallmiami.com. Admission is free.

The Ruff Rider cocktail.
The Ruff Rider cocktail.
Courtesy of Tap 42

Pups Patio Party at Tap 42 Midtown. Thursday, grab a drink with your four-legged friend at Tap 42 Midtown's first Pups Patio Party. Celebrate man's best friend from 4 to 6 p.m. with the Ruff Rider, a bourbon-based cocktail, while hanging out with some of the adoptable dogs on site. Ten percent of proceeds will be donated to the Humane Society of Greater Miami. 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, September 6, at Tap 42 Midtown, 3252 NE 1st Ave., Miami; 786-864-0194; tap42.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Free Ice Cream, Sushi-Making, and Dog Happy HourEXPAND
Courtesy of Etaru

Sushi-Making with a View at Etaru Hallandale. Learn to make maki rolls at Etaru's new monthly sushi masterclass. Launching Thursday, and continuing the first Thursday of every month thereafter, the class will create two of the restaurant’s signature maki rolls while sipping sake-martinis. The event is limited to 20 people and priced at $75 per person or $150 per couple. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 6, 111 South Surf Rd., Hallandale; 954-271-3222; etarurestaurant.us.

Crispy spiny lobster tail.
Crispy spiny lobster tail.
Courtesy of Upland

New Menu Items at Upland. Available daily during dinner, chef Justin Smillie has introduced seven new plates. Highlights include the crispy spiny lobster tail, miso tempura zucchini, blistered green beans, and clam spaghetti. Dishes are priced a la carte and range from $10 to $38. 49 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-602-9998; uplandmiami.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

