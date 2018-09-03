Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Free Ice Cream, Sushi-Making, and Dog Happy Hour

This week, Jackson Hall will offer free ice cream, Tap 42 will host a puppy-centric happy hour, Etaru Hallandale launches a monthly sushi-making class, and Upland debuts new menu items.

Photo by FujifilmGirl

Free Ice Cream at Jackson Hall. Visit Jackson Hall Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a free scoop while supplies last. Vegan options are also available. 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 4, at Jackson Hall, 1050 NW 14th St., Miami; 786-529-3013; jacksonhallmiami.com. Admission is free.

The Ruff Rider cocktail. Courtesy of Tap 42

Pups Patio Party at Tap 42 Midtown. Thursday, grab a drink with your four-legged friend at Tap 42 Midtown's first Pups Patio Party. Celebrate man's best friend from 4 to 6 p.m. with the Ruff Rider, a bourbon-based cocktail, while hanging out with some of the adoptable dogs on site. Ten percent of proceeds will be donated to the Humane Society of Greater Miami. 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, September 6, at Tap 42 Midtown, 3252 NE 1st Ave., Miami; 786-864-0194; tap42.com.