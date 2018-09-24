 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: José Andrés, Chefs Stand Up, and Malibu Farm Happy HourEXPAND
Courtesy of Malibu Farm

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: José Andrés, Chefs Stand Up, and Malibu Farm Happy Hour

Clarissa Buch | September 24, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

This week, Michelin-starred chef José Andrés will host a talk at Miami Dade College, Malibu Farm will launch a weeknight food-and-drink special, and the Standard Spa's Chefs Stand Up will return to benefit the ACLU.

Chef José Andrés (right)
Chef José Andrés (right)
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

José Andrés and Ana Navarro at Miami Dade College. Monday, hear from Michelin-starred chef José Andrés, who, along with friends from Puerto Rican restaurants, served more than 100,000 meals a day across the island after Hurricane Maria. In his book We Fed an Island, the chef describes how a network of community kitchens saved many people and offers suggestions on feeding others affected by disaster. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Chef Relief Network of World Central Kitchen. In collaboration with Books & Books, Andrés will be at Miami Dade College in conversation with famed Republican pundit Ana Navarro. 7:30 p.m. Monday, September 24, at Miami Dade College, Wolfson Campus Auditorium, 300 NE Second Ave., Bldg. 1, Second Floor, Miami; booksandbooks.com. Tickets costs $27.99.

Related Stories

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: José Andrés, Chefs Stand Up, and Malibu Farm Happy Hour
Photo by Zach Lewis

Chefs Stand Up at the Standard. Angela Dimayuga, the Standard's new creative director of food and culture, is bringing back Chefs Stand Up with the ACLU to showcase the connectivity between food, art, and activism. The three-part dinner series, which will feature a different chef each time, will highlight immigrants as the backbone of the hospitality and service industry. Tuesday, attend the first dinner with Jamaican-American chef DeVonn Francis of New York's Yardy. He'll prepare dishes inspired by his heritage. Highlights include conch and octopus salad, fish in a blanket, and herb shaved ice with yogurt and green papaya. 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 25, at the Standard Spa, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-1717; miamichefs.splashthat.com. Tickets cost $95.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: José Andrés, Chefs Stand Up, and Malibu Farm Happy Hour
Courtesy of Malibu Farm

Sundowners Happy-Hour Launch at Malibu Farm. Wednesday, Malibu Farm will launch Sundowners, a weekly special offering half off select bottles of wine Wednesdays and $10 cocktails such as the jalapeño and watermelon Thursdays. On either night, dine on discounted plates such as flatbread and hummus, Malibu blue nachos, crab cakes, and avocado pizza ($10 to $15). 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 26, at Malibu Farm, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-801-6886; malibufarmmiamibeach.com.

Spicy margarita cocktailEXPAND
Spicy margarita cocktail
Courtesy of El Cielo

Happy Hour at El Cielo. The Brickell restaurant recently launched a weeknight happy hour from 5 to 8. Sip $9 cocktails, such as the spicy margarita or the lemongrass old-fashioned, while noshing on $13 brick-oven pizzas with toppings such as truffle and green apple, honey ham and cheese, or classic margherita. 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday at El Cielo, 1 SE Fifth St., Miami; 305-755-8840; elcielorestaurant.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: José Andrés, Chefs Stand Up, and Malibu Farm Happy Hour
Courtesy of Sanguich de Miami

Sanguich de Miami Is Open. Sanguich de Miami, a wildly popular Cuban sandwich shop, has returned to Little Havana — this time, for good. Last month, Sanguich's co-owners, Daniel Figueredo and Rosa Romero, quietly opened a permanent storefront three blocks west of the spot where their original shipping container debuted last year. The menu remains exactly the same, offering a lineup of sanguiches (sandwiches) and batidos (milkshakes). Highlights include medianoches, pan con bistec, croqueta preparadas, and cream cheese-filled Elena Ruzes, paired with a rotating selection of shakes, including guava and cream cheese. There are also plantain fries served with up to five variations of mojo sauce, as well as Cuban nachos. Items cost $6 to $10. 2057 SW Eighth St., Miami; sanguich.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >