Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: José Andrés, Chefs Stand Up, and Malibu Farm Happy Hour

This week, Michelin-starred chef José Andrés will host a talk at Miami Dade College, Malibu Farm will launch a weeknight food-and-drink special, and the Standard Spa's Chefs Stand Up will return to benefit the ACLU.

Chef José Andrés (right) Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

José Andrés and Ana Navarro at Miami Dade College. Monday, hear from Michelin-starred chef José Andrés, who, along with friends from Puerto Rican restaurants, served more than 100,000 meals a day across the island after Hurricane Maria. In his book We Fed an Island, the chef describes how a network of community kitchens saved many people and offers suggestions on feeding others affected by disaster. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Chef Relief Network of World Central Kitchen. In collaboration with Books & Books, Andrés will be at Miami Dade College in conversation with famed Republican pundit Ana Navarro. 7:30 p.m. Monday, September 24, at Miami Dade College, Wolfson Campus Auditorium, 300 NE Second Ave., Bldg. 1, Second Floor, Miami; booksandbooks.com. Tickets costs $27.99.

Photo by Zach Lewis

Chefs Stand Up at the Standard. Angela Dimayuga, the Standard's new creative director of food and culture, is bringing back Chefs Stand Up with the ACLU to showcase the connectivity between food, art, and activism. The three-part dinner series, which will feature a different chef each time, will highlight immigrants as the backbone of the hospitality and service industry. Tuesday, attend the first dinner with Jamaican-American chef DeVonn Francis of New York's Yardy. He'll prepare dishes inspired by his heritage. Highlights include conch and octopus salad, fish in a blanket, and herb shaved ice with yogurt and green papaya. 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 25, at the Standard Spa, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-1717; miamichefs.splashthat.com. Tickets cost $95.