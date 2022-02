Five Events to Attend During SOBEWFF Week

click to enlarge Esmé Miami Beach Hotel Photo by Jen Castro

Esmé Miami Beach Hotel 1438 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

305-809-8050

esmehotel.com

click to enlarge The bar at Sweet Liberty Photo by Seth Browarnik/WorldRedEye.com

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co 237 20th St., Miami Beach

305-763-8217

mysweetliberty.com

click to enlarge Broken Shaker Photo by Adrian Gaut

Death & Co. Pop-Up at Broken Shaker 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami

305-531-2727

brokenshaker.com

click to enlarge Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club Photo courtesy of Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club

Bungalow by the Sea at Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club 3925 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

305-538-3373

cadillachotelmiamibeach.com

click to enlarge The pool deck at the SLS South Beach Hotel Photo by SLS South Beach Hotel

SLS South Beach Hotel 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-674-1701

sbe.com

This week, the South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) returns to celebrateits 21st birthday. From Thursday, February 24, through Sunday, February 27, the festival will host more than 90 events, including chef-curated dinners, tastings, and seminars.For those wanting to avoid the festival crowds while still enjoying some of the best combinations of food, drinks, and entertainment, there's the option to partake in events running parallel to the annual fête. From mixology classes to book launches, here are the five most interesting extracurricular activities.Esmé Miami Beach Hotel isoffering two complimentary spirits-blending classes led by Lost Boy & Co.’s owner Chris Hudnall. Hudnall will take guests behind the onsite cocktail bar, El Salon, and its proprietary collection of spirit blends. Availability is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.Classes will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, and Thursday, February 24. Admission is free.Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. hosts a "Golden Ticket" activation on Tuesday, February 22, to launch its special golden margarita cocktail, made with Altos tequila and Nixta licor de elote. At the 8 p.m. event, guests will enjoy a live DJ set and special guest bartenders, including Alli Torres from Freehold Miami. On Wednesday, February 23, the restaurant and bar will host “Agave y Maiz," a Mexican spirits masterclass and tasting led by Iván Saldaña, master distiller at Casa Lumbre, which produces Nixta. The class will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Reservations are required.Death & Co will host a pop-up event in collaboration with Broken Shaker on Thursday, February 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. to celebrate the launch of the Miami speakeasy’s third book,. The event will include cocktails, spirits tastings, small bites, and access to the book authors. Tickets cost $30 and include a welcome cocktail and a copy of the book. All proceeds go to Another Round Another Rally The Cadillac Hotel will host a special “Champagne on Ice” event from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 26. Attendees will enjoy special pricing on Pommery Blue Sky Champagne by the bottle and live DJ entertainment.From Thursday, February 24, through Sunday, February 27, SLS South Beach will host a "Poolside Barilla Pasta Bar" activation. Over the four-day event, Barilla will dish out four pasta selections inspired by different Italian regions, including rigatoni bolognese with cream Parmigiana fondue, and orecchiette with spicy mussels and broccoli sauce. The Barilla Pasta Bar Pop-Up will be open from 2 to 5 p.m. for on-site restaurant and bar guests and Hyde Beach pass holders.