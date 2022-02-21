Five Events to Attend During SOBEWFF Week

For those wanting to avoid the festival crowds while still enjoying some of the best combinations of food, drinks, and entertainment, there's the option to partake in events running parallel to the annual fête. From mixology classes to book launches, here are the five most interesting extracurricular activities.
Esmé Miami Beach Hotel1438 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305-809-8050
esmehotel.com
Esmé Miami Beach Hotel is offering two complimentary spirits-blending classes led by Lost Boy & Co.’s owner Chris Hudnall. Hudnall will take guests behind the onsite cocktail bar, El Salon, and its proprietary collection of spirit blends. Availability is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. Classes will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, and Thursday, February 24. Admission is free.
Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co237 20th St., Miami Beach
305-763-8217
mysweetliberty.com
Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. hosts a "Golden Ticket" activation on Tuesday, February 22, to launch its special golden margarita cocktail, made with Altos tequila and Nixta licor de elote. At the 8 p.m. event, guests will enjoy a live DJ set and special guest bartenders, including Alli Torres from Freehold Miami. On Wednesday, February 23, the restaurant and bar will host “Agave y Maiz," a Mexican spirits masterclass and tasting led by Iván Saldaña, master distiller at Casa Lumbre, which produces Nixta. The class will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Reservations are required.
Death & Co. Pop-Up at Broken Shaker2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami
305-531-2727
brokenshaker.com
Death & Co will host a pop-up event in collaboration with Broken Shaker on Thursday, February 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. to celebrate the launch of the Miami speakeasy’s third book, Death & Co: Welcome Home. The event will include cocktails, spirits tastings, small bites, and access to the book authors. Tickets cost $30 and include a welcome cocktail and a copy of the book. All proceeds go to Another Round Another Rally.
Bungalow by the Sea at Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club3925 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
305-538-3373
cadillachotelmiamibeach.com
The Cadillac Hotel will host a special “Champagne on Ice” event from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 26. Attendees will enjoy special pricing on Pommery Blue Sky Champagne by the bottle and live DJ entertainment.
SLS South Beach Hotel1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-674-1701
sbe.comFrom Thursday, February 24, through Sunday, February 27, SLS South Beach will host a "Poolside Barilla Pasta Bar" activation. Over the four-day event, Barilla will dish out four pasta selections inspired by different Italian regions, including rigatoni bolognese with cream Parmigiana fondue, and orecchiette with spicy mussels and broccoli sauce. The Barilla Pasta Bar Pop-Up will be open from 2 to 5 p.m. for on-site restaurant and bar guests and Hyde Beach pass holders.