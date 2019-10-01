Celebrate Croqueta Day With Miami's Best Fried Bites

It's no secret Miami has a special love affair with croquetas, but on October 1, things get downright official.

Miami-Dade County has proclaimed October 1 Croqueta Day. The origins of this auspicious (and most Miami) day go as far back as, well, 2018, when Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez proclaimed the first day of October official "croqueta day" in honor of local Cuban restaurant chain Sergio's serving more than 20 million croquetas.

To celebrate, many of Miami's favorite restaurants are offering deals on croquetas — and some of them are giving Miami's favorite snack food away. Most specials and promotions run today, but some are offered through the weekend, so be sure to check the times and dates. Here's where to nab some of your own.

Burger Beast Burger Joint at Mojo Donuts and Fried Chicken

8870 Bird Rd., Miami

burgerbeast.com 8870 Bird Rd., Miami



Though Burger Beast's eatery hasn't officially opened, owner Sef Gonzalez has been offering his burgers on select Saturdays to get Miami ready for his creations. This Saturday, October 5, check out a special croqueta burger — a marriage of Gonzalez's own meat patty and Sergio's croquetas (price TBD).

Cafe La Trova

971 SW Eighth St., Miami

786-615-4379

cafelatrova.com 971 SW Eighth St., Miami786-615-4379



Café La Trova will serve free croquetas with the purchase of a cocktail during happy hour on Tuesday, October 1, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Lucia's

8755 SW 72nd St., Miami

305-249-1043

luciapizzeria.com 8755 SW 72nd St., Miami305-249-1043



Lucia's is offering a special croqueta sandwich ($9.99) today through Saturday. The Lucia is made with Sergio's ham croquetas, smoked mozzarella, soppressata, and pickled mustard onions. It's served with polenta fries ($15). The sandwich is available today through October 5.

La Placita

6789 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-400-8173

pubbellyglobal.com 6789 Biscayne Blvd., Miami305-400-8173



Jose Mendin's celebration of Puerto Rico will serve a special sandwich for the occasion. The Mallorca Croqueta Monsieur ($15) is available Saturday, October 5.

Sergio's

Various locations

sergios.com Various locations



In honor of this most Miami of days, Sergio's is offering one hour of complimentary croquetas at its Doral location only (1640 NW 87th Ave.) from noon to 1 p.m. At all other Sergio's locations, receive a free croqueta with any purchase from noon to 2 p.m.

In addition, Sergio's will offer a special croqueta dish at American Airlines Arena during the Miami Heat home opener on October 23. The dish, created by the arena's executive chef Jarod Higgins, will be available at the Sergio's outpost on the 300 level of the arena.

Vicky Bakery

Various locations

vickybakery.com Various locations



On Croqueta Day, all 15 Vicky Bakery locations will offer a free "Vicky croqueta" while supplies last. The offer is good for one free croqueta per person.