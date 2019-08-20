Toes in Sand Beer in Hand at the Brews at the Beach Beer Festival

Enjoy a beer with your toes in the sand at the Brews at the Beach Beer Festival

Beer festivals in Florida are typically held either at a park or in a parking lot, but the Brews at the Beach Beer Festival is allowing you to down some brews with your toes in the sand.

The festival, which debuts on December 7, will be held on the beach in Fort Lauderdale at Sunrise Boulevard and A1A. The event is organized by Phillip Marro and Kate Reed of 66 Productions and will feature dozens of local and national breweries, vendors, and DJs.

Marro said his company produced the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food and Wine Festival, but wanted to organize a beer event. He remembered seeing a similar beer festival which was held on the sand in South Beach about a decade ago, but hasn't seen once since.

"The sand is kind of the state's biggest selling point," Marro said. "You have concerts in the sand and all of that, so why not a beer festival?"

In addition to the waterfront vista, Reed said, being directly on the beach will provide a nice breeze. The festival was organized to not only coincide with the cool winter months, but to accommodate wildlife.

"We don't want to do an event on the beach during turtle season so it has the least amount of impact on the environment," Reed said. "Also, nobody wants to be on the beach when it's 95 degrees."

Featured breweries include South Florida favorites such as the Tank Brewing Company, Gulf Stream Brewing Company, Descarga Brewing Company, and several across the Sunshine State. Many more from throughout the country will also be pouring. Marro said he's close to reaching his goal of 50 breweries.

Marro said he wants to make the festival a three-day event, including a pig roast with brewers at Park and Ocean on Friday, and a beer brunch at Wild Thyme at the Atlantic Hotel on Sunday. There will be at least one local home brew club, TaylorMade Brewing Company, according to Marro.

For those who don't want to sample beer, the festival will also include a full open bar with wine and liquor.

The festival is a partnership between 66 Productions, Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival, Ocean Wine and Spirits, Park & Ocean, Wild Thyme Oceanside Eatery, SFL Hops, AR Workshop Hollywood, Kip Hunter Marketing, and Society 8 Hospitality Group.

The festival runs from noon to 4 p.m. Advanced tickets are 40 percent less than the day of admission. For VIP, tickets are $45 when purchased in advance and $75 at the festival. VIP includes entry at noon, oceanfront lounge access, full open bar, lite bites, and other benefits. General admission tickets are $30 in advance, $50 at the gate. A portion of the festival proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.

Brews at the Beach. Noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, December 7 at E. Sunrise Blvd. and A1A in Fort Lauderdale Tickets cost $30 to $75 via brewfestivals.com.