Fresh seafood is the name of the game at Estiatorio Milos.
Fresh seafood is the name of the game at Estiatorio Milos.
Courtesy of Estiatorio Milos

Miami Spice 2018: The Five Best Seafood Restaurants

Juliana Accioly | September 12, 2018 | 9:00am
AA

Miami is a coastal town, which means meals call for a taste of the ocean. The freshest seafood can be pricey, which is why Miami Spice is the perfect time to indulge in shucked oysters, plump crab, and succulent shrimp. The promotion offers $23 lunch and $39 three-course dinner menus (tax, tip, and drinks are not included) at more than 200 participating eateries.

These five restaurants are known for offering fresh, high-quality fruits of the sea, such as salmon, sushi, lobster, oysters, and jumbo shrimp. Try them before Miami Spice ends September 30.

Shrimp Mykonos at Santorini by Georgios.EXPAND
Shrimp Mykonos at Santorini by Georgios.
Photo by Mi Riether

1. Santorini by Georgios. For hearty, uncontrived seafood in a convivial atmosphere, head to this vibrant Greek spot docked at the beachfront Hilton Bentley. Begin your meal with seafood ceviche or dip into a bright bowl of fish soup. Standout entreés are whole branzino, shrimp Mykonos, fried Florida lobster, and black and blue bigeye tuna. Listen to live music by the pool while you enjoy a dessert of baklava, cuatro leches, warm chocolate cake with ice cream, or classic tiramisu. 101 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-672-6624; santorinibygeorgios.com. Miami Spice is offered for lunch and dinner daily.

Charcoal-grilled octopus at Milos.EXPAND
Charcoal-grilled octopus at Milos.
Courtesy of Estiatorio Milos

2. Estiatorio Milos by Costas Spiliadis. This refined restaurant in the heart of South of Fifth flies fresh seafood in from the Mediterranean daily. Start your meal with salmon tartare, charcoal-grilled octopus, or lightly fried calamari. Main-course options include dorado royale and Faroe Islands organic salmon. For dessert, indulge in real Greek yogurt, a seasonal fruit platter, or baklava. 730 First St., Miami Beach; 305-604-6800; milos.ca/restaurants/miami. Miami Spice is offered for lunch and dinner daily.

Mignonette
Mignonette
Courtesy photo


3. Mignonette.

Find fresh oysters and other seafood with a comfortably informal vibe at this Miami favorite. Begin with a half-dozen oysters of the chef's choosing or thinly sliced

crudo

. Move on to your choice of freshwater Idaho trout or crispy skin striped bass. For dessert, try Japanese-style cheesecake, bread pudding, or kaffir lime

panna cotta

.

210 NE 18th St., Miami; 305-374-4635; mignonettemiami.com. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday through Friday, dinner daily, and weekend brunch.
Stuffed lobster at Lure FishbarEXPAND
Stuffed lobster at Lure Fishbar
Courtesy of Lure Fishbar

4. Lure Fishbar. Enjoy a posh nautical motif at this elegant seafood brasserie inside the Loews Miami Beach. Lure's Spice menu offers an eight-piece salmon avocado roll and the chef's daily ceviche as appetizers. Entrée options are pan-seared daurade with spinach and a delicate beurre blanc or stuffed lobster with roasted fingerling potatoes. Sautéed rock shrimp and Alaskan king crab are available for a $10 up-charge. Finish with key lime pie or banana bread pudding with dulce de leche. 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-4550; lurefishbar.com. Miami Spice is offered for dinner daily.

Codfish croquettes at Old Lisbon.EXPAND
Codfish croquettes at Old Lisbon.
Courtesy of Old Lisbon Restaurant

5. Old Lisbon. Start with an appetizer of codfish croquettes before selecting a main course of arroz de marisco — a seafood rice with clams, shrimp, mussels, and squid — or shredded codfish mixed with steamed potatoes and boiled eggs. End your meal with port wine-flavored cream caramel. 5837 Sunset Dr., South Miami; 305-662-7435; oldlisbonrestaurants.com. Miami Spice is offered for lunch and dinner Monday through Friday.

