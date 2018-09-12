Miami Spice 2018: The Five Best Seafood Restaurants

Fresh seafood is the name of the game at Estiatorio Milos.

Miami is a coastal town, which means meals call for a taste of the ocean. The freshest seafood can be pricey, which is why Miami Spice is the perfect time to indulge in shucked oysters, plump crab, and succulent shrimp. The promotion offers $23 lunch and $39 three-course dinner menus (tax, tip, and drinks are not included) at more than 200 participating eateries.

These five restaurants are known for offering fresh, high-quality fruits of the sea, such as salmon, sushi, lobster, oysters, and jumbo shrimp. Try them before Miami Spice ends September 30.

EXPAND Shrimp Mykonos at Santorini by Georgios. Photo by Mi Riether

1. Santorini by Georgios. For hearty, uncontrived seafood in a convivial atmosphere, head to this vibrant Greek spot docked at the beachfront Hilton Bentley. Begin your meal with seafood ceviche or dip into a bright bowl of fish soup. Standout entreés are whole branzino, shrimp Mykonos, fried Florida lobster, and black and blue bigeye tuna. Listen to live music by the pool while you enjoy a dessert of baklava, cuatro leches, warm chocolate cake with ice cream, or classic tiramisu. 101 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-672-6624; santorinibygeorgios.com. Miami Spice is offered for lunch and dinner daily.