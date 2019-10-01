The Ten Best Croquetas in Miami

The competition for Miami’s favorite fried food is nothing short of fierce. Seemingly endless variations and regional styles of the quintessential croqueta are sold from street carts, high-end restaurants, and beyond. They’re inescapable. Yet who would want to escape them?

Whether served for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or snack time, croquetas have long been an iconic fixture at meals. Forget having just one. After biting into the crisp golden-brown cylinder, stuffed with the perfect balance of protein and béchamel, you can't help but reach for another.

The 305 offers many celebrated croquetas in various flavors, shapes, sizes, textures, and methods of preparation, and all are worthy of recognition. But let's direct you to the very best. Hint: They're not all from Vicky Bakery.

EXPAND The Bazaar by José Andrés The Bazaar by José Andrés

The Bazaar by José Andrés

1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-455-2999

thebazaar.com 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach305-455-2999



Jose Andres is a humanitarian, a Nobel Prize nominee, and an author, but he's also one of the best chefs and restaurateurs alive today. Known for his whimsical and precise takes on classic dishes, Andres offers two different croquetas on the menu at his South Beach restaurant. The croqueta de pollo ($12) is creamy and addictive, but it's the croqueta de jamon ($13) that takes the prize. The chef uses Iberico ham in his croquetas, which are fried to a golden hue.

Paella croquettes Adam Delgiudice

Cafe La Trova

971 SW Eighth St., Miami

786-615-4379

cafelatrova.com 971 SW Eighth St., Miami786-615-4379



At this celebration of Cuba, expect to find live music, cantineros shaking precision daiquiris, and chef Michelle Bernstein's paella croquetas. To make these delights, the kitchen prepares a full paella, complete with saffron, bomba rice, mussels, clams, and pink shrimp, all chopped finely enough to be tucked into two bites. A serving comes with a shot of seafood caldo and saffron aioli.

Chug's croquetas Chug's

Chug's

3444 Main Hwy., Miami

786-534-8722

chugsdiner.com 3444 Main Hwy., Miami786-534-8722



Chef Michael Beltran's Coconut Grove Cuban diner serves all manner of comfort food, but it's the croquetas ($1.99) that are the star of the show. Beltran doesn't reinvent the wheel with his classic ham croqueta — he just uses the best ingredients and makes every golden croqueta from scratch. Each one is made with freshly ground ham seasoned with the chef's personal blend of sazon completa made in-house. The croquetas are hand-rolled and breaded, and each batch takes four days to complete. That's a lot of work for the perfect bite.

EXPAND Chorizo croquetas containing Miami Smokers' chorizo and mostaza. Courtesy of Doce Provisions

Doce Provisions

541 SW 12th Ave., Miami

786-452-0161

doceprovisions.com 541 SW 12th Ave., Miami786-452-0161



Justin Sherrer’s Doce Provisions offers a tasty, locally sourced menu of Latin-style sandwiches and other gastropub fare. The shrimp po'boy tacos ($8) and lechón asado buns ($8) are indeed tempting, but you’re here for the chorizo croquetas ($6), packed until plump with Miami Smokers’ chorizo, mostaza, and queso fresco.

Dos Croquetas is Miami's first croqueta delivery business. Photo courtesy of Dos Croquetas

Dos Croquetas

10505 SW 40th St., Miami

305-912-3672

doscroquetas.com 10505 SW 40th St., Miami305-912-3672



The beauty of Dos Croquetas is you don’t have to put much effort into procuring them. Let Miami’s first croqueta delivery company bring its handcrafted creations directly to your doorstep. The hard part comes in deciding which unconventional flavor you want: the 305, filled with Angus-style Cuban picadillo, plantains, and cheese; Mexican street corn; mac 'n' cheese and bacon; Buffalo crack chicken; Angus cheddar burger; or ham. If you can’t choose just one, Dame Mas ($13.49) lets you sample six flavors of the classic snack.

Enriqueta's fish, ham and cheese, Spanish sausage, and bacon croquetas. Photo by Crystal Lee

Enriqueta’s Sandwich Shop

186 NE 29th St., Miami

305-573-4681



The working crowds of Wynwood and midtown pile into this cafeteria for warm cups of café con leche and Miami’s best Cuban-style sandwiches. The famed cubano preparado con croquetas ($7) is one of them, which stuffs ham croquetas into a Cuban sandwich, made with ham, roast pork, melted Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard. However, Enriqueta’s deep-fried-to-order cylinders of goodness (80 cents each) can stand on their own. Insider tip: Ask for the croquetas made in-house.

EXPAND Islas Canarias' croquetas are generously stuffed with ham and béchamel. Courtesy of Islas Canarias Restaurant

Islas Canarias

13695 SW 26th St., Miami

305-559-6666

islascanariasrestaurant.com 13695 SW 26th St., Miami305-559-6666



No croqueta joint is more worth standing in line for than the place that started it all in the '70s. Islas Canarias, which brought the croqueta revolution to Miami, is the expert at croqueta creation. The pinnacle is the classic ham croqueta ($1.06), a creamy mix of béchamel and smoky specks of pink ham covered in golden bread crumbs. Other croqueta options are chicken, fish, and beef.

EXPAND Buffalo chicken and ropa vieja croquetas from Palomilla Grill. Alexandra Martinez

Palomilla Grill

6890 W. Flagler St., Miami

305-261-3424

palomillagrill.net 6890 W. Flagler St., Miami305-261-3424



Elevating this humble food is no easy feat. Leave it to the long-standing Palomilla Grill to show everyone how it's done. Crunch into mouthwatering ropa vieja ($6.95), goat cheese ($6.95), chorizo ($6.25), and ham ($4.95) croquetas for a taste of both tradition and evolution.

Sakaya's spicy pork croquetas Courtesy of Burger Beast

Sakaya Kitchen

3401 N. Miami Ave., Miami

305-576-8096

sakayakitchen.com 3401 N. Miami Ave., Miami305-576-8096



Traditionalists, beware. With every dish at Sakaya Kitchen, innovation is key. Enter specialties such as the spicy cheesy kalbi beef tater tots, a hot dog with kimchee, and the housemade dae ji spicy pork croquetas ($6). The Latin meal get an Asian twist, complete with a ginger-soy dipping sauce for optimal flavor.

Giant ham croquetas, anyone? Courtesy of Sergio's

Sergio's

Various Locations

sergios.com Various Locations



Since 1975, Sergio’s has developed a following of croqueta fanatics across Miami-Dade and even Broward, with locations in Hialeah, Coral Gables, Doral, Kendall, Westchester, and Pembroke Pines. Its specialty is the ham croqueta (99 cents), deep-fried in extra-virgin olive oil. The result is a beautifully coated brown roll with the richest, creamiest, most flavorful filling.