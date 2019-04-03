The Tank Brewing Co. Ranked One of the Fastest-Growing Craft Breweries in the U.S.

The Tank Brewing Co. was ranked one of the fastest-growing U.S. craft breweries of 2018, according to new figures released by the Brewers Association (BA) March 27.

The Tank, which was the only Miami brewery and one of three in Florida that made the list, was ranked 36 out of 50. That's out of more than 7,000 breweries in the U.S., according to the BA. However, only the breweries that responded to the association's annual Beer Industry Production Survey were counted.

The Brewers Association is a Colorado-based nonprofit trade group that represents small and independent craft breweries.