Hello, Miami! Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Is Coming to Miami

Sanrio and Hello Kitty lovers, you don't have to travel all the way to Japan to immerse yourself in the world of Hello Kitty — a pop-up experience is rolling into malls across Miami with three pink stops on January 20, January 27, and February 3.
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck makes its first stop at CityPlace Doral on Saturday, January 20, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., serving Hello Kitty-themed sweet treats and merchandise for the Hello Kitty lover in your life.
The truck will be located at CityPlace Doral's Fountain Plaza, where it will offer kitty-shaped sweets, Hello Kitty hoodies, and mugs while supplies last.
Merchandise is also available for purchase, including Hello Kitty mugs, T-shirts, hoodies, plush toys, lunchboxes, stainless steel thermal bottles, enamel pin sets, canvas totes, and charm key chains.
If the frenzy over Stanley steel cups across the U.S. is any indication of what is to come, the aforementioned stainless steel thermal bottles covered in Hello Kitty prints may go fast.
Sanrio, the Hello Kitty Cafe first began its journey with the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck in 2014. The success of the truck led to the first-of-its-kind Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Container in 2016 and Hello Kitty Mini Cafes located within malls and lifestyle centers across the U.S.
Since then, there have been two official Hello Kitty Trucks making stops across the U.S. every year, and now Miamians get to experience the purr-fect experience for themselves (I'm sorry, I had to).
Its final stop will be at Aventura Mall on Saturday, February 3, near the Tower Slide and Apple Store from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, January 20, at 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, January 27, at 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Sunrise; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, at 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; sanrio.com.