 The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Pop-Up Is Coming to Miami | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Hello, Miami! Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Is Coming to Miami

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is rolling into Miami with Hello Kitty desserts, merchandise, and even stainless steel water bottles — yes, Gen Z — Hello Kitty water bottles.
January 19, 2024
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is rolling into malls across Miami with three pink stops on January 20, January 27, and February 3.
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is rolling into malls across Miami with three pink stops on January 20, January 27, and February 3. Hello Kitty Cafe Truck photo
Share this:
Sanrio and Hello Kitty lovers, you don't have to travel all the way to Japan to immerse yourself in the world of Hello Kitty — a pop-up experience is rolling into malls across Miami with three pink stops on January 20, January 27, and February 3.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck makes its first stop at CityPlace Doral on Saturday, January 20, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., serving Hello Kitty-themed sweet treats and merchandise for the Hello Kitty lover in your life.

The truck will be located at CityPlace Doral's Fountain Plaza, where it will offer kitty-shaped sweets, Hello Kitty hoodies, and mugs while supplies last.
click to enlarge A clear mug
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck in Miami is a Hello Kitty lover's dream.
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck photo
Hello Kitty fans with a sweet tooth will also be able to purchase macarons, cookies, madeleines, and a Hello Kitty Cafe giant chef cookie. (Please take a photo and tag us if you order the cookie.)

Merchandise is also available for purchase, including Hello Kitty mugs, T-shirts, hoodies, plush toys, lunchboxes, stainless steel thermal bottles, enamel pin sets, canvas totes, and charm key chains.

If the frenzy over Stanley steel cups across the U.S. is any indication of what is to come, the aforementioned stainless steel thermal bottles covered in Hello Kitty prints may go fast.
click to enlarge Two thermal water bottls
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is offering Hello Kitty merchandise in Miami while supplies last.
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck photo
According to Sanrio, the Hello Kitty Cafe first began its journey with the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck in 2014. The success of the truck led to the first-of-its-kind Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Container in 2016 and Hello Kitty Mini Cafes located within malls and lifestyle centers across the U.S.

Since then, there have been two official Hello Kitty Trucks making stops across the U.S. every year, and now Miamians get to experience the purr-fect experience for themselves (I'm sorry, I had to).
click to enlarge A plush toy
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck sells Hello Kitty mugs, T-shirts, hoodies, plush toys, lunchboxes, and more.
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck photo
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will make its second stop at Sawgrass Mills on Saturday, January 27, between the St. John and Burberry shops from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Its final stop will be at Aventura Mall on Saturday, February 3, near the Tower Slide and Apple Store from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, January 20, at 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, January 27, at 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Sunrise; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, at 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; sanrio.com.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times who loves to explore new restaurants and share the stories of her community. A Miami native, Nicole graduated from the University of Miami with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism and started her career as a digital journalist at WSVN-7 News. She later went on to work as a digital journalist for WPLG Local 10 News.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Trending

Things to Do and Eat in Miami This Weekend: Chocolate Festival, Wine Tasting, and Rum Festival

Food & Drink News

Things to Do and Eat in Miami This Weekend: Chocolate Festival, Wine Tasting, and Rum Festival

By Rachel Costa and Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Beer Festival Serving Australian Food Is Coming to Miami

Food & Drink News

Beer Festival Serving Australian Food Is Coming to Miami

By Rachel Costa and Nicole Lopez-Alvar
This Brickell Pizzeria Sells a 24-Karat Gold and Truffle Pizza for $100 — Because Miami

Food & Drink News

This Brickell Pizzeria Sells a 24-Karat Gold and Truffle Pizza for $100 — Because Miami

By Jesse Scott
Popular Peruvian Gastrobar Pisco y Nazca Opens in Coral Gables

Food & Drink News

Popular Peruvian Gastrobar Pisco y Nazca Opens in Coral Gables

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation