The Forge's kitchen and dining room will undergo renovations.
The Forge's kitchen and dining room will undergo renovations.
The Forge

The Forge Closes for Renovations

Laine Doss | April 8, 2019 | 1:48pm
One of Miami Beach's most venerable establishments is getting a refresh. The Forge will temporarily close for renovations, owner Shareef Malnik announced today.

The kitchen will be revamped, and the design in the dining room will change. In addition, the Forge will undergo an "overall brand enhancement." Plus, the menu will be updated.

According to Malnik, the restaurant is closed as of today and will reopen in the fall, though no exact date has been set.

In 2009, the restaurant underwent a $10 million renovation in which its stately wood-paneled walls were lightened and an Enomatic wine-by-the-glass system was installed. At the same time, Dewey LoSasso was hired as executive chef. In the decade since, LoSasso has moved on to other endeavors and the restaurant has hosted happy hours and weekly themed parties. With all of that change, however, the Forge has remained one of the Beach's most iconic restaurants — second only to Joe's Stone Crab.

“With nearly 50 years in service and ten years since our last renovation, we feel it is our duty to constantly improve the brand and ensure we are always upgrading the service and high-quality cuisine that our loyal patrons have grown to know and love," Malnik says. "We look forward to catering to our guests for the next 50 years and can’t wait to see you in the fall.”

The Forge. 432 Arthur Godfrey Rd., Miami Beach; 305-538-8533; theforge.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

