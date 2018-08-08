Miami Spice 2018: The Five Best Restaurant Deals in South Beach

Of South Beach's seemingly countless restaurants, an impressive 74 are participating in Miami Spice, with many serving up generous menus filled with succulent steaks and fresh seafood in elegant settings.

Most restaurants have upped their game this year, with eateries like Red the Steakhouse hosting weekly themes and Jaya at the Setai offering well-priced bottles of sake, making most restaurants a good reason to head to the beach for a meal at the reduced price of $23 for lunch and brunch and $39 for dinner.

The two-month promotion, which lasts until the end of September, offers three-course menus at the reduced price of $23 for lunch and brunch, and $39 for dinner. Here are the five most interesting choices in South Beach.