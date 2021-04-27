Mother's Day 2021 Gift Guide

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Sunday, May 8, is Mother's Day — the perfect time to remember all the times Mom loaned you money, put a Band-Aid on your scraped knee, and baked cookies with you (maybe all three on the same day).

New Times has compiled a gift list sure to please any mom — from a gift basket for your culinary genius of a mom to your mom with a sweet tooth. All of these items are locally made, so you're helping the community while showing Mom you care.

Be sure to check out our list of Best Mother's Day Brunches so you can fête Mom in person!

EXPAND Gluten-free treats from Almotti. Photo courtesy of Almotti



You probably can't give Mom a trip to Sicily this year, but you can give her a taste of Italy with Almotti pastries. This Miami-based bakery offers gluten-free goodies made by pastry chef Carlo Raciti, a third-generation Sicilian baker. Order a special Mother's Day brunch basket that includes a marble loaf, guava cookies, dipped croccante, guava and lemon meringue, and chocolate hazelnut spread ($50); mini floral cupcakes ($36); or guava and lemon meringues ($15). Items are available for shipping, local delivery, or pickup (location will be disclosed with order confirmation; the bakery is not open to the public for shopping).

A gift box of brownies, bath bombs, and flowers from Eat Me Guilt Free. Photo courtesy of Eat Me Guilt Free

Eat Me Guilt Free eatmeguiltfree.com



Cristie Besu, a Miamian and former registered nurse and certified sports nutritionist, has created a line of brownies, breads, and tortillas that contain more protein and fewer carbs than most baked goods. Mom will love the Mother's Day Gift Box ($60), which includes six brownies, two bath bombs, two tea bombs, a planner, and a dried flower bundle from House of Lilac. Eat Me Guilt Free is offering 20 percent off sitewide if you order with code MOM by Monday, May 3 (the last day to order for on-time delivery).

Flower cupcake kit from Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami. Photo courtesy of Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami

Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami 7312 Red Rd., South Miami

305-749-0506

garcianevett.com 7312 Red Rd., South Miami305-749-0506



Gift Mom a box of rose-shaped chocolates ($34) or plan a day baking some gorgeous cupcakes. The latter, a special Mother's Day cupcake kit ($35), includes a chocolate cupcake mix that yields a half dozen cupcakes, icing, and six gorgeous dark chocolate flowers for decoration. The kit also includes cupcake liners, a brush, cocoa butter colors, and instructions. Order by Tuesday, May 4, for arrival by Mother's Day.

EXPAND La Fête du Rosé wines. Photo by Gary James

La Fête du Rosé lafeterose.com



Don't know much about wine but want to impress Mom? Produced by Donae Burston's Miami-based company with grapes from St. Tropez, La Fête du Rosé (that's French for "the rosé party") is a pesticide-free, salmon-tinted blend of grenache (mostly), mourvèdre, and syrah that boasts notes of dried fruit, bonbons, and hazelnuts. A portion of proceeds from each bottle ($25) will be donated to programs that provide unique travel experiences for underserved and under-represented young people. Order online for direct shipping or purchase at various wine shops throughout Miami.

A slice from Luly's Flans. Photo courtesy of Luly's Flans



This Miami flan company is offers a Mother's Day strawberry cheese flan topped with fresh strawberries. An eight-inch flan costs $30. If Mom loves chocolate, order her a chocolate flan with strawberries ($35) — a classic cheese flan atop a chocolate cake, crowned with fresh strawberries. Luly's also offers a coconut flan for $30. Call or DM Luly's Flans on Instagram to place an order.

Hand sanitizer from Sunny Side Up. Photo courtesy of Janine Booth

Sunny Side Up Lifestyle sunnysideuplifestyle.com



Chef Janine Booth offers a variety of skincare products made with ingredients that are cruelty-free and conscientiously sourced. Choose from a selection of body scrubs, hand sanitizers, self-tanners, and more. Mom will love the essential love gift pack ($39), which contains a natural insect-repellent spray, a lemongrass-and-tangerine hand sanitizer, and hand and body scrub in your choice of sunny Miami-centric scents like Meyer lemon and olive oil or coconut and key lime — and a gift bag.

EXPAND The Wild Fork Captain's Catch box is a treasure chest of seafood. Photo courtesy of Wild Fork

Wild Fork Various Locations

wildforkfoods.com Various Locations



If Mom's been working on her culinary skills during COVID, send her a Wild Fork chef's box. There are several to choose from such as a Wagyu box, a burger box, and the Captain's Catch ($205) that contains 15 items including smoked salmon, Chilean sea bass fillets, sea scallops, North Atlantic lobster tails, seasonings, and desserts. Order online with free delivery on your first order or pick up at one of Wild Fork's South Florida locations.

Fresh flowers from Zoom Bloomz. Photo courtesy of Zoom Bloomz

Zoom Bloomz Lincoln Eatery

723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach

305-695-8700

thelincolneatery.com Lincoln Eatery723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach305-695-8700

Stop by the Lincoln Eatery's new European-inspired flower cart, Zoom Bloomz, to pick up some fresh flowers for Mom. The cart also offers Mason jar arrangements, gift plants, and orchids. Better yet, take Mom to the Eatery on Mother's Day and shower her with flowers, cocktails, and brunch — all under the same roof!