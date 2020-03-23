The Six Best Food and Drink Takeout Specials This Week

Miami restaurants and bars have been ordered shut, but some spots have transitioned into takeout and delivery operations. This week, get your restaurant fix with specials from Root & Bone, Vicky Bakery, Bar Taco, Beaker & Gray, and Seaspice.

Order pastelitos straight to your door. Photo courtesy of Vicky Bakery

Pastelitos Shipped Nationwide at Vicky Bakery

A few weeks before the coronavirus outbreak, Miami's own Vicky Bakery launched nationwide shipping for one of their most-popular products, pastelitos. Available in three flavors – guayaba (guava), queso (cheese), and guayaba and queso (guava and cheese) – the pastelitos are available for purchase by the two dozen, with the option to mix flavors. The ready-to-bake Cuban pastelitos arrive at a customer’s destination within 48 hours and are shipped frozen on dry ice with instructions on how to bake the order when it arrives. The box pricing begins at $19.99 with shipping costs varying depending on location across the U.S., with a two-order minimum.

EXPAND Treat yourself to fried chicken. Courtesy of Root & Bone

Fried Chicken and Biscuits from Root & Bone

Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth's Root & Bone is up and running. Though the dining room remains closed, the restaurant is stocked with sweet tea-brined friend chicken, pork belly bacon, deviled eggs, and biscuits, which are all available for takeout. Place an order by calling the restaurant.

EXPAND The Buddah bowl at Delicious Raw. Photo by Gary James

Immune-Boosting Food and Drink at Delicious Raw

Delicious Raw – the healthy-living restaurant and juicery known for fresh, made-to-order plant-based meals – is offering various items available for takeout, including superfood bowls, vegetable and fruit juices, smoothies, and wellness shots. Call the restaurant and they will promptly bring your order to you curbside, so you can stay inside your car. Menu items include the vegan veggie burger, featuring truffle-infused garlic dijon; "meatballs," blended with portobello mushrooms and parmesan cheese; croquettes made with baked eggplant, citrus salad, and jalapeño; and vegan pad Thai.

EXPAND Wings at Beaker & Gray. Courtesy of Beaker & Gray

Burgers and Wings at Beaker & Gray

Beaker & Gray is offering its full lunch and dinner menus for takeout daily from noon to 10 p.m. Order favorites such as the restaurant's award-winning Wagyu burger and savory chicken wings. Orders may be placed online or via phone at 305-699-2637. Gift cards to use at a later date are also available for purchase.

EXPAND A taco feast at Bartaco in Aventura. Photo courtesy of Bartaco

Takeout Tacos and Guac at Bar Taco

Indulge in tacos, guacamole, and other Mexican-inspired items from the comfort of your home. Bar Taco is offering takeout and delivery for items including guacamole and chips, featuring hand-mashed avocado, Serrano chiles, onions, and cilantro; fried plantains tossed in salt and cayenne pepper; tacos stuffed with mojo pork; carnitas slow-roasted with tangy mojo sauce; and Brussels sprouts with spicy carrot puree and honey chipotle glaze.

Enjoy dock-to-table service at Seaspice. Courtesy of Seaspice

Dock-to-Table Service at Seaspice

Seaspice’s doors may be closed, but the restaurant's dock remains open. Enjoy "dock-to-table" service straight from the kitchen to someone's boat. Best-selling items will be available for purchase, including octopus a la plancha, Chilean sea bass, Maine lobster risotto, and additional in-house pastas and pizzettas.