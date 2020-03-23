 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
The Pure Panino is stuffed with a mélange of roasted vegetables, vegan pesto, and creamy smoked mayoEXPAND
The Pure Panino is stuffed with a mélange of roasted vegetables, vegan pesto, and creamy smoked mayo
Courtesy of Delicious Raw

The Six Best Food and Drink Takeout Specials This Week

Clarissa Buch | March 23, 2020 | 8:00am
AA

Miami restaurants and bars have been ordered shut, but some spots have transitioned into takeout and delivery operations. This week, get your restaurant fix with specials from Root & Bone, Vicky Bakery, Bar Taco, Beaker & Gray, and Seaspice.

Order pastelitos straight to your door.
Order pastelitos straight to your door.
Photo courtesy of Vicky Bakery

Pastelitos Shipped Nationwide at Vicky Bakery

Related Stories


A few weeks before the coronavirus outbreak, Miami's own Vicky Bakery launched nationwide shipping for one of their most-popular products, pastelitos. Available in three flavors – guayaba (guava), queso (cheese), and guayaba and queso (guava and cheese) – the pastelitos are available for purchase by the two dozen, with the option to mix flavors. The ready-to-bake Cuban pastelitos arrive at a customer’s destination within 48 hours and are shipped frozen on dry ice with instructions on how to bake the order when it arrives. The box pricing begins at $19.99 with shipping costs varying depending on location across the U.S., with a two-order minimum.

Purchase via vickybakery.com.
Treat yourself to fried chicken.EXPAND
Treat yourself to fried chicken.
Courtesy of Root & Bone

Fried Chicken and Biscuits from Root & Bone


Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth's Root & Bone is up and running. Though the dining room remains closed, the restaurant is stocked with sweet tea-brined friend chicken, pork belly bacon, deviled eggs, and biscuits, which are all available for takeout. Place an order by calling the restaurant.

5958 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami; 786-785-1001; rootnbonemia.com.
The Buddah bowl at Delicious Raw.EXPAND
The Buddah bowl at Delicious Raw.
Photo by Gary James

Immune-Boosting Food and Drink at Delicious Raw


Delicious Raw – the healthy-living restaurant and juicery known for fresh, made-to-order plant-based meals – is offering various items available for takeout, including superfood bowls, vegetable and fruit juices, smoothies, and wellness shots. Call the restaurant and they will promptly bring your order to you curbside, so you can stay inside your car. Menu items include the vegan veggie burger, featuring truffle-infused garlic dijon; "meatballs," blended with portobello mushrooms and parmesan cheese; croquettes made with baked eggplant, citrus salad, and jalapeño; and vegan pad Thai.

1828 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; 786-452-7575; delraw.com. The Aventura location is closed until further notice.
Wings at Beaker & Gray.EXPAND
Wings at Beaker & Gray.
Courtesy of Beaker & Gray

Burgers and Wings at Beaker & Gray


Beaker & Gray is offering its full lunch and dinner menus for takeout daily from noon to 10 p.m. Order favorites such as the restaurant's award-winning Wagyu burger and savory chicken wings. Orders may be placed online or via phone at 305-699-2637. Gift cards to use at a later date are also available for purchase.

2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-699-2637; beakerandgray.com.
A taco feast at Bartaco in Aventura.EXPAND
A taco feast at Bartaco in Aventura.
Photo courtesy of Bartaco

Takeout Tacos and Guac at Bar Taco


Indulge in tacos, guacamole, and other Mexican-inspired items from the comfort of your home. Bar Taco is offering takeout and delivery for items including guacamole and chips, featuring hand-mashed avocado, Serrano chiles, onions, and cilantro; fried plantains tossed in salt and cayenne pepper; tacos stuffed with mojo pork; carnitas slow-roasted with tangy mojo sauce; and Brussels sprouts with spicy carrot puree and honey chipotle glaze.

2906 NE 207th St., Aventura; 305-614-8226; bartaco.com.
Enjoy dock-to-table service at Seaspice.
Enjoy dock-to-table service at Seaspice.
Courtesy of Seaspice

Dock-to-Table Service at Seaspice


Seaspice’s doors may be closed, but the restaurant's dock remains open. Enjoy "dock-to-table" service straight from the kitchen to someone's boat. Best-selling items will be available for purchase, including octopus a la plancha, Chilean sea bass, Maine lobster risotto, and additional in-house pastas and pizzettas.

422 NW N. River Dr., Miami; 305-440-4200; seaspicemiami.com.
 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >