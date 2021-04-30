Kentucky Derby, Barters and Brews, Weekend Brunch and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

This weekend, watch the Kentucky Derby at Batch Gasropub and enjoy weekend brunch at Reunion Ktchn Bar. Plus, try the new Beyond Burger for free and grab a beer and some art at "barters and brews" at Beat Culture Brewery.

Enjoy a mint julep at Batch Gastropub's Derby day party. Photo courtesy of Batch Gastropub

Kentucky Derby Watch Party at Batch Gastropub

Grab your fancy hats and dress up for the most exciting two-minute horse race of the year. Stop by any of the Batch locations to enjoy Kentucky Derby-themed food and drink, including $7 mint juleps. Those who come in dressed to impress will have a chance to win a best dressed contest, with prizes including a $1,000 gift card.

Sample the new, improved Beyond Burger for free at the Beyond Burger pop-up this weekend. Photo courtesy of Beyond Meat

Try the New Beyond Burger for Free

Beyond Meat is launching a new Beyond Burger and you can be one of the first people to try it before it hits grocery stores. On Saturday and Sunday, visit the Beyond Burger mobile pop-up to sample the new Beyond Burger free!

Director Paul Fieg hosts a virtual trivia night for the Miami launch of his gin. Photo by Kurt Iswarienko

Artingstall's Gin Launch and Trivia Night Hosted by Director Paul Feig

To celebrate the Miami launch of his Artingstall's gin, director Paul Feig is hosting a virtual trivia night this Saturday. Test your knowledge of his movies such as Last Christmas, A Simple Favor, Ghostbusters, Bridesmaids, and more to win tickets to the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

Salmon eggs Benedict at Reunion Ktchn Bar. Photo courtesy of Reunion Ktchn Bar/Brustman Carrino PR

Weekend Brunch at Reunion Ktchn Bar

Reunion Ktchn Bar in Aventura is offering weekend brunch with an array of global shared dishes, including honey saganaki cheese with pistachio crumble, smoked salmon eggs Benedict, Haas avocado toast on a French baguette, and a grilled raclette cheese croissant. Add bottomless mimosas or sparkling wine for an additional $35 per person. 18167 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 305-931-7401;

. Brunch is served 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Enjoy weekend drinks and bites at Sweet Beach at the Shelborne South Beach. Photo by Michael Pisarri

Sweet Beach by Sweet Liberty at Shelborne South Beach

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. is behind Sweet Beach at the Shelborne South Beach. The spacious outdoor bar offers places to eat, drink, and hang all while socially distanced. There's lawn games, too, and an area fit for large screen TVs for sporting events. New cocktail highlights include the Queen’s Park Swizzle, a mix of a mojito with a bellini featuring Havana Club rum, peach, and Perrier lime; and the South Beach spritz, a refreshing drink made with Grey Goose, Martini vermouths, and sparkling rosé.

.

Trade your pre-loved art for beer at Beat Culture Brewery. Beat Culture Brewery

Barters and Brews at Beat Culture Brewery

Channel your inner Marie Kondo and spark joy by clearing out your home — and swapping it for something new.

Sunday's swap social at Beat Culture Brewery will unite art and beer lovers to bring something old or used in exchange for taking home something new. Bring artwork (your own or from your collection) and/or beers that have been collecting dust in your cellar to trade. Remember: If you're bringing brews, they must remain sealed the entire time. Plus, local artists CP1 (AKA Claudio Picasso), Lebo, and ReddRunit will be on-site, performing live sketches and engaging in their own trades.