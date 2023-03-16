The Anderson to Offer Dinner Menu in Addition to Tacos and Cocktails

The Anderson is undergoing some changes.In the past years, the Anderson has turned into an entertainment complex of sorts. In addition to the main retro bar (Magnum Lounge), there was El Toro Tacos, a colorful Caribbean-themed bar called the Shack, and a garden lounge with ample outdoor space.Now, owner Ken Lyon says it's time for a refresh.The restaurateur is making good on his original pre-COVID plans of offering dinner at the main inside bar, dubbed the Magnum lounge in honor of the Anderson's previous name. "Our footprint got a little more intimate, and we're introducing dinner," says Lyon, who adds that the strategy is to attract locals in the area's neighboring communities. "We're reaching out to El Portal, Morningside, and Miami Shores."Lyon tellsthat the Anderson will offer dinner from Wednesday to Sunday with a menu of classic bistro favorites, including steak frites, charcuterie, duck rillette, Mykonos salad, fresh fish sandwich, and a square burger. Says Lyon of the burger, "We're doing a square burger on a panini bread that's buttered and toasted. Then we add caramelized onions and cheese. It's like an old-school patty melt, and it's amazing."The Anderson will offer weekly specials like "Twilight Zone" TV dinners for $10, served on old-school TV trays, an all-you-can-eat Sunday gravy dinner, and a Wednesday evening deal with a complimentary bottle of wine with a double charcuterie board. To further cater to neighbors, kids under 8 can eat free and are welcome at the Anderson before 9 p.m. "We want to have people feel free to come early and eat with their families," says Lyon before adding that kids can't be seated at the bar and the Anderson is not suited for children later at night.Lyon says the changes are meant to make the Anderson more welcoming to everyone.Fans of the Anderson's El Toro Tacos will find that it has moved to the back garden area. "The El Toro green benches have been moved back there, where we're doing the tacos from an open kitchen." The area will offer drinks from its own cocktail bar. "The whole Mexican vibe is still there," adds Lyon.The only thing missing, says Lyon, is the Shack, the Caribbean-themed bar, which has closed temporarily.The Anderson will also offer live jazz two nights a week (on Sunday and Wednesday) and its usual disco dancing late nights on Friday and Saturday. "We're doing all this so that we can build up some local business," says Lyon.