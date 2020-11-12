Thanksgiving Dinner Guide to Miami Restaurants in 2020

It's nearly Thanksgiving, that time of the year to count our blessings, share a meal with family and friends, and succumb to the temptation of arguing about politics with Uncle Fred.

Caffe Abbracci 318 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables

305-441-0700

caffeabbracci.com 318 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables305-441-0700

For this year's feast, Nino Pernetti's Italian restaurant in Coral Gables offers a three-course meal of holiday favorites and family recipes. For starters, enjoy pumpkin ravioli drizzled with sage-infused butter, crumbled amaretti, and Parmigiano-Reggiano, or corn and wild rice soup with smoked sausage. A traditional roast turkey will follow, accompanied by stuffing, cauliflower, and Brussels sprout gratin with pine nut breadcrumb topping, along with mashed sweet potatoes and cranberry relish. The meal ends with golden apple pie served with vanilla gelato and American coffee. The regular à la carte menu will also be available. Dinner is served from 5 to 10:30 p.m. and costs $42 per adult and $23 per child.

EXPAND Fuego y Mar's terrace Photo courtesy of the Ritz- Carlton South Beach

Fuego y Mar 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

786-276-4000

ritzcarlton.com 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach786-276-4000

The Ritz-Carlton South Beach is the place to go for a Latin take on Thanksgiving festivities. Fuego y Mar is whipping up a four-course dinner of butternut squash with vanilla chantilly, followed by roasted beet salad mixed with green apple, arugula, avocado, and candied pecans. For a third course, choose between vegetarian kata, accompanied by mashed potatoes, green beans, and roasted carrots; or roasted turkey loaded with all the fixings: garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, roasted carrots, and gravy. For dessert, there's a pumpkin pie and apple cobbler, served with coffee, tea, and petit fours. Dinner is served from 5 to 9 p.m. and costs $70 per adult and $35 per child. Served from 5 to 9 p.m.

The famous courtyard at Villa Casa Casuarina Photo by Laine Doss

Gianni’s at the Villa Casa Casuarina 1116 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

786-385-2200

vmmiamibeach.com/gianni 1116 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach786-385-2200

Gianni’s at The Villa Casa Casuarina (the former Versace Mansion) is offering a prix fixe Thanksgiving dinner, served alfresco in the restaurant’s poolside dining area or in the courtyard (both areas feature retractable awnings). Guests will start off with potato and leek soup, followed by a middle course with choice of Gianni’s salad or komemade pumpkin ravioli with butter and sage. For the main course, there's a traditional course of roasted turkey breast served with homemade stuffing, mashed potatoes, and sautéed string beans. Dessert offerings are spiced pumpkin tart served with toasted pumpkin seeds and whipped pumpkin cream, or a bourbon pecan tart with chocolate ganache. The a la carte menu will also be available. Dinner is served from 5 to 10:30 p.m. and costs $85 per person.

EXPAND Icebox Cafe Photo by Juan Fernando

Icebox Cafe Various Locations

iceboxcafe.com Various Locations

Indulge in a three-course menu of holiday-inspired dishes like butternut squash salad and turkey roulade, followed by golden-brown turkey breast rolled around in wild mushroom and sausage stuffing. Sides include Brussels sprouts, sweet potato casserole, homemade cranberry sauce, and cornbread. For dessert, select your choice of pie. Dinner is served from 5 to 10 p.m. and costs $42 per person at the Hallandale Beach location and $48 per person at the Miami Beach restaurant.

EXPAND Il Mulino New York Photo courtesy of Acqualina Resort

Il Mulino New York 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach

305-466-9191

ilmulino.com 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach305-466-9191

Inside the Acqualina Hotel, Il Mulino will serve a prix-fixe Thanksgiving feast of organic roasted turkey, served with fresh cranberry sauce, walnut and sausage stuffing, sautéed green beans with roasted almonds, and mashed potatoes. Finish with a dessert of pumpkin cheesecake. Dinner is served from noon to 10 p.m. and costs $60 per person.

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon Photo courtesy of L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon/Brustman Carrino PR

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon 151 NE 41st St., Miami

305-402-9070

latelier-miami.com 151 NE 41st St., Miami305-402-9070

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon will be offering a four-course prix-fixe menu for the holiday. Dinner starts with an amuse-bouche of foie gras royale. A traditional Thanksgiving turkey, will be a part of the offering, but diners can also choose from dishes such as caramelized free-range quail with foie gras and mashed potatoes; confit eggplant with eggplant caviar and vegetable curry; and a “petite” prime ribeye with butternut squash tartlet with caramelized onion. For dessert, guests may enjoy fall-inspired treats such as a pumpkin tart accompanied with a pain d'épice chantilly and crème fraîche ice cream; and caramelized apple with mild spices with Calvados ice cream and vanilla chantilly. Dinner is served from 1 to 7 p.m. and costs $145 per person.

EXPAND Le Zoo offers a respite from shopping in Bal Harbour. Photo courtesy of Le Zoo

Le Zoo 9700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-602-9663

lezoo.com 9700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach305-602-9663

On Thanksgiving, Stephen Starr’s French eatery in Bal Harbour will serve a special three-course menu. Choice of starters includes a salt-baked beet salad or butternut squash soup; followed by a traditional roast turkey dinner, accompanied by potato purée, roasted Brussels sprouts, green bean casserole, and cranberry sauce. End on a sweet note with pumpkin pie and apple pie á la mode. Dinner is served from noon to 9 p.m. and costs $65 per person.

EXPAND Mamey Miami Luis Carducci/Mamey Miami

Mamey 1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables

305-266-2639

mameymiami.com 1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables305-266-2639

Inside the Thesis Hotel in Coral Gables, chef Niven Patel's new restaurant will serve a prix-fixe Thanksgiving menu. Starters include wahoo crudo with cranberry tartar and mint, pumpkin empanadas, farm greens with Anjou pears, candied and honey-roasted pecans, and bacon-wrapped Brussels with lemon crème fraiche. Main course choices include roasted pork with mofongo and mojo; roasted turkey roulade with stuffing, cranberry jam, and gravy; and an entree of island mash served with calabaza, yucca, and Yukon and sweet potatoes. Also on the menu are farm green beans with mushrooms and crispy shallots, along with cornbread with honey butter. Don’t forget to leave room for dessert of white chocolate bread or pudding with tart cherries and Grand Marnier anglaise. Dinner is served from 2 to 7 p.m. and costs $75 per person. Beverage pairings are available for an extra $45.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Nikki Beach

Nikki Beach

1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

305-538-1111

miami-beach.nikkibeach.com

Celebrate on the sands of South Beach with an a la carte menu featuring options of white and dark turkey served with homemade gravy; in-house chicory smoked honey baked ham; or plant-based tofu turkey seasoned with rosemary, thyme, and sage served with vegan gravy ($18 each). Choice of accompaniments include sharp cheddar mashed potatoes; Idaho mashed potatoes with sharp back diamond cheddar cheese; sweet potatoes topped with roasted marshmallows; and farm-fresh green bean casserole ($6 each). End your meal with apple, pecan, or pumpkin pie ($6 each) while toasting with specialty sangria, made here with white wine infused with apples and mulling spices, blended with natural apple and peach juices ($36 per carafe). Dinner is served from noon to 6 p.m. EXPAND Quinto la Huella Photo courtesy of East Miami

Quinto La Huella

788 Brickell Plaza, Miami

786-805-4646

easthotels.com The Argentinean eatery holiday prix-fixe comes with baby arugula and spinach salad, topped with goat cheese, dried cranberries, and toasted almonds bathed in hazelnut-Champagne vinaigrette, followed by spiced butternut squash candied bacon soup. The main course is toasted free-range organic Tom turkey gravy, served with sweet potato hash, French green beans, and fresh cranberries. For dessert, enjoy pecan pie topped with whipped cream and dulce de leche sauce. Dinner is served from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and costs $59 per adult and $29 per child under 12. The Magnolia Bar at Sherwood's Bistro. Photo by Alex Markow Sherwoods Bistro & Bar

8281 NE Second Ave., Miami

786-359-4030

sherwoodsmiami.com The Little River eatery is featuring a family-style menu of dishes such as herb-roasted turkey breast, pumpkin cauliflower macaroni and cheese, and brown rice sweet potato salad. Toast with a festive cocktail mixing apples and cinnamon. Dinner is served from 5 to 11 p.m. and costs $40 per person. EXPAND Photo courtesy of Smith & Wollensky Smith & Wollensky

1 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

305-673-2800

smithandwollensky.com This year, Smith & Wollensky is celebrating the day by offering a meal of starters of roasted butternut squash soup with mushrooms and leeks or mini iceberg wedge, topped with bacon lardons and blue cheese. Main course is an entree of herb-roasted turkey breast, served with sides of Brussels sprouts with bacon and shallots; potatoes au gratin, made with gruyere, cheddar, and parmesan; and a side of duck fat roasted root vegetables. For dessert, enjoy classic pumpkin pie topped with cinnamon whipped cream, apple tart, or pecan pie served with vanilla ice cream. Dinner is served from noon to 10 p.m. and costs $69 per adult and $35 per child under 12.