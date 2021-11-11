Thanksgiving 2021: Miami Restaurant Guide

If you're planning to skip all the toil involved in preparing a Thanksgiving feast, now is the time to plan ahead and make a reservation to dine in at one of the many local restaurants offering festive dishes and more.
From an Italian-influenced feast to a Korean steakhouse dinner, listed below in alphabetical order are our picks for the ten best options to celebrate Thanksgiving at a local restaurant. (Note: All meals are offered on Thanksgiving Day unless noted otherwise. Prices listed do not include tax and gratuity.)
Baia Beach Club1100 West Ave, Miami Beach
305-514-1949
baiabeachclubmiami.com
Baia Beach Club celebrates Thanksgiving with a three-course, prix-fixe option with offerings like pumpkin lobster bisque, roasted filet of beef with truffles, and Russian banana potatoes, accompanied by sides of cornbread and sausage stuffing. For dessert: pumpkin pie trifle. Cost is $65 per person. Served from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Balan’s Bar & Brasserie901 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-809-8587
balansbrickell.comChef Richard Jimenez will showcase a prix-fixe menu. Starter choices will include lamb meatballs, chicken liver pâté, and beet tartare. Entrée highlights include turkey breast, ahi tuna tartare, and truffle mushroom pasta, accompanied by sides like haricots verts, roasted root vegetables, and herb butter potatoes. The meal will end on a sweet note with spiced pear crumble paired with blue cheese ice cream to share. Cost is $85 per adult and $40 per child under the age of 12. Dinner service commences at 4 p.m.
Cote3900 NE Second Ave., Miami
305-434-4668
cotemiami.com
Korean and American flavors come together at Cote, where guests can enjoy a Thanksgiving feast featuring four cuts of USDA Prime and American wagyu beef, complemented by an array of fixings including pickled seasonal vegetables and salads, fresh red leaf lettuce with ssaam-jang, fluffy savory egg soufflé, japchae, and Korean glass noodles with mountain vegetables. For dessert: soft-serve ice cream blended with a soy sauce caramel. Cost is $85 per person.
Gianni’s at the Villa Casa Casuarina1116 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
786-385-2200
vmmiamibeach.com
Gianni’s is offering a four-course, prix-fixe Thanksgiving dinner menu. Start with potato and leek soup, then move on to a choice of cannelloni with spinach and ricotta or a "Gianni's Salad." The main course is roasted turkey breast, complemented by sweet potato mash, cranberry sauce, and stuffing. For dessert, opt for cherry coulis with toasted marshmallow or apple sponge cake served with baked apple, caramel sauce, rosemary crumble, cinnamon, and whipped cream. Served from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Cost is $85 per person.
Il Mulino7875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach
305-466-9191
ilmulino.com
Il Mulino will serve an all-day Thanksgiving menu — a feast of pumpkin gnocchi and organic roasted turkey, accompanied by fresh cranberry sauce, walnut and sausage stuffing, sautéed green beans with roasted almonds, and mashed potatoes. The meal will end with pumpkin cheesecake. Served from noon to 11 p.m. Cost is $60 per person. Advance reservations are required.
L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon151 NE 41st St., Miami
305-402-9070
latelier-miami.com
L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon will feature a special four-course menu for Thanksgiving. Begin the meal with the restaurant’s signature foie gras royale with parmesan foam and an appetizer course combining beet, apple, avocado duo, and green mustard sorbet and fresh herbs. For the second course, guests will choose from dishes including roasted baby artichoke with chickpea and turmeric cappuccino and scallop served in cilantro broth, with coconut emulsion and grilled calamari. Main course options include a traditional Thanksgiving turkey; roasted “petite” wagyu ribeye; and multi-layered pumpkin and chestnut duo with shaved white truffle. Finish the meal with a pumpkin “cheesecake” flavored with gingerbread spices or a dessert of guanaja chocolate crémeux, white chocolate ice cream and Oreo cookie crumble. Served from 4 to 9 p.m. Cost is $170 per person. An optional wine pairing is available for an additional $150.
Lure Fishbar1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach (in the Loews Miami Beach Hotel)
305-695-4550
lurefishbar.com
Lure Fishbar at the Loews Hotel will serve three-course menu of dishes including lobster bisque, smoked trout dip, halibut, braised short rib, and herb-roasted turkey with Parmesan focaccia stuffing. Served from 6 to 10 p.m. Cost is $72 per person.
Meraki Greek Bistro42 SE First Ave., Miami
786-773-1535
and
462 Main Hwy., Miami
786-254-7079
merakibistro.com
Meraki is offering a Thanksgiving meal of Greek-style pork marinated with Greek herbs and spices, served with roasted vegetables and baby potatoes. The prix-fixe menu also includes winter salad with arugula, mandarin orange, sliced almonds, and goat cheese; stuffed portobello with sautéed spinach and grilled onions, topped with mozzarella cheese; and fresh branzino fillet stuffed with spinach, cheese, and lemon caper sauce and served with fava and roasted baby potatoes. Dessert will be house-made apple pie. Served from noon to 6 p.m. Cost is $50 per person and includes a glass of Greek wine.
Nikki Beach1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-538-1111
nikkibeach.com
Nikki Beach will offer an à la carte Thanksgiving lunch menu of dishes like white- and dark-meat turkey with rosemary, thyme and sage; chicory smoked honey-baked ham; green bean casserole; smoked Gruyère mac 'n' cheese; and apple, pumpkin, and pecan pie. Served from noon to 6 p,m. Reservations are required.
Osteria Morini1750 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
305-918-1037
osteriamorini.com
Osteria Morini is offering an all-day, three-course menu on Thanksgiving Day. Appetizer options include butternut squash crema and spiced crème fraîche or octopus paired with sweet potato caponata and brown sugar pumpkin seeds. For the main course, guests can choose between heritage turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes and cranberry jus; pan-seared scallops served with warm cauliflower purée and apple mostarda; or New York strip paired with endive, potato terrine “cacio e pepe,” and sugo. For a sweet ending, guests will indulge in apple and raisin bread pudding with an apple cider reduction topped with vanilla ice cream. Served from noon to 6 p.m. Cost is $75 per person and includes choice of seasonal signature beverage.