Miami Tax Day 2019 Deals and Freebies

With new tax rules in place, many people are complaining their refunds will be lower — or nonexistent. Don't let taxes darken your day — just take advantage of the tax day deals Miami restaurants are offering today — including a free margarita!

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila. Stop in on April 15 from noon to 6 p.m. and receive a free margarita. Choices include the Pico Picante with El Jimador tequila, Ilegal mezcal, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, lime, and orange bitters, and the Garden Party with Don Julio blanco, St. Germain, strawberry, lime, and rosemary. 1220 16th St.,

Miami Beach; 305-704-2145; bodegasouthbeach.com.

Boston Market. All Boston Markets are offering a $10.40 tax day meal special featuring a half chicken with two sides, cornbread, and a regular-sized soda. Various locations. bostonmarket.com.

Casa Sensei. This Las Olas restaurant is offering several cocktails and menu items for $4.15 each. To drink, choose from a Rum Passion with passionfruit rum, lime juice, pineapple juice, grenadine, and lime; or a Sake Crush with vodka, sake, Apple Pucker, simple syrup, soda, and a cherry garnish. Specially priced appetizers include General Tso's chicken bites, California roll, veggie roll, and Chinese sticky ribs. 1200 E. Las Olas Blvd. #101, Fort Lauderdale; 954-994-1416; casasensei.com.

Havana 1957. Take 9 percent off your bill on tax day at the following locations: Lincoln Road, Breakwater Hotel, Ocean Drive, and Espanola Way. havana1957.com.

Kona Ice. The shaved-ice food truck will offer a free cup of tropical shaved ice on tax day at select locations and times. Visit kona-ice.com/chill-out-day to find a location closest to you.

The National Hotel. Enjoy two-for-one drink specials and $8 tapas items at the hotel's Blues Bar on tax day while enjoying live music by Victor Valdez. 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-2311; nationalhotel.com.

Shelborne South Beach. Book a staycation at the resort on April 15 with stay dates from May 1 to September 30 and take 15.4 percent off the best available rate. In addition, you'll get a private poolside cabana rental and complimentary bottle of champagne. 1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1271; shelborne.com.

Tijuana Flats. On tax day, enjoy a custom-made burrito with your choice of chicken, beef, or bean filling. The burrito, wrapped in either a flour or wheat tortilla, comes with a side of seasoned chips for $5. Substitute steak for an additional $1. Various locations. tijuanaflats.com.

