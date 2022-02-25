SOBEWFF: Miami Chefs Share Their Grand Tasting Village Tips

On Saturday, February 26, and Sunday, February 27, white-peaked tents will pop up along the Miami Beach shoreline to dish out some of the Magic City's most flavor-packed bites. In addition, the GTV will feature a seemingly endless array of cocktails and wine for the thousands of festival-goers to sample while enjoying cooking demos by Food Network stars including Guy Fieri and Robert Irvine.
With literally hundreds of food and drink items to be savored, the Grand Tasting Village can seem daunting at first. There are many strategies for success in navigating the two giant tents and outdoor spaces that comprise the village, but why not follow the advice of these culinary veterans (presented below in alphabetical order) who have spent years working — and playing — at the festival?
Elieen AndradeBarbakoa and Finka Table & Tap
“The main thing I tell people is to enjoy themselves. Enjoy the day. You’re on the beach in February and it’s usually gorgeous. Soak it all in. Pace yourself. But most importantly, be mindful. You’re trying lots of great things but if something really impresses you, take note of the chef, restaurant, or artisan. Get that camera out and take a pic. Go support them after the festival is over. These people invest a lot of themselves in doing the festival, including product, staffing, and the most valuable commodity of all: time. They are there to share what they do all in the hopes of making some fans and, eventually, creating new customers.”
Daniel BouzaThe Barrel BBQ
“There's a lot of area to navigate. My best advice is to make a list of your top eight to ten chefs, to have some sort of a game plan. Hit those up first because you don’t want to be too full on other things before getting to what you really want to try. If you must stand in line, planning ahead ensures that it’s for those top choices. Finally, be sure to pace yourself with both food and alcohol in order to fully enjoy the whole day. It’s a marathon, not a sprint.”
Adrianne CalvoForte by Adrianne Calvo and Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Bar
"Wear comfortable shoes, and keep it to one bite per stand — even if you really enjoy what you're eating."
Todd EricksonG.L.O.W. and Munchie's Pizza Club
"I know it's Miami, but try to get to the Grand Tasting Village early. I like to go to the very back of the tents and work my way to the front, which is generally the opposite of everyone else. Be sure to hydrate — with something other than wine — during the day. And don't wear heels. You're walking on the sand, so don't be looking like a newborn Bambi. Finally, engage with the chefs and the winemakers at the Grand Tasting Village. It's a great way to meet the culinary and wine communities, and we love sharing our stories with you.
Delius ShirleyCervecería La Tropical
"You need to approach the Grand Tasting Village the way you should approach a stay at an all-inclusive resort. No need to go fast and furious. Slow and steady. Take your time. There's a lot to try, so try anything and everything and enjoy the experience. It's a great day out, not a timed buffet. Read up on who/what will be there and have a plan. Most important, balance food and spirits intake so you're not eating too little and drinking too much. Water here and there is key, too."
Grand Tasting Village. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 26, and Sunday, February 27, at 13th Street and Ocean Drive, Miami Beach. Tickets cost $212.50 to $250. A special "3-5 p.m. on Ocean Drive" ticket (good for admission Sunday, February 27, from 3 to 5 p.m. only) costs $125 at sobewff.org.