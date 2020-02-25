SOBEWFF 2020: The Best Moments From This Year's Festival

The 2020 South Beach Wine & Food Festival is now a blurry memory of extra pours of wine, decadent bites, and fun on the sand.

After five days of eating and drinking, it's time to gulp plenty of water and look back on the most memorable moments.

From a soulful evening of gospel music to a beautifully deceptive dessert, here are the most intriguing moments of this year's South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

Sovereign Ministries gospel choir. Photo by Laine Doss

A Soulful Evening

Last Thursday night, the streets of Wynwood filled with the soulful sounds of the gospel choir Sovereign Ministries at Zak the Baker’s Gospel & Falafel. The party, an intimate gathering at Zak Stern's bakery, included food from Brad Kilgore (Alter), Val Chang (Itame), and cookbook author Adeena Sussman, as well as Bar Lab cocktails. The highlights were the performance from the choir, which had guests swaying to the uplifting music, and the intimate setting that gave the event an indie vibe.

Adam Richman at Sweet Liberty. Photo by Amber Love Bond

DJ Adam Richman

Adam Richman is best known for taking on plates of food on his Travel Channel classic, Man vs. Food. In the wee hours of Monday, however, Richman tackled the Sweet Liberty DJ booth. From midnight to 2 a.m., Richman closed out the South Beach Wine & Food Festival with a DJ set spinning everything from Lizzo to the Beastie Boys.

It's not a tomato. Photo by Jen Karetnick

Surprise Food

The festival was filled with wonderful eats by some of the world's best chefs, such as an item that looked like a tomato. It was served at the Taste of Atlantis Dinner, hosted by Angelo Elia and Atlantis Paradise Island at Casa D'Angelo Aventura. The foodstuff was actually strawberry mousse with tomato marmalade and champagne granita, making for a visually striking and texturally appealing dessert.

Carson Kressley (center) with drag performers at SOBEWFF's Drag Brunch. Photo courtesy of South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Drag Queens Rule Brunch

What's better than brunch? A drag queen brunch. This past Sunday, the South Beach Wine & Food Festival kicked up its heels with a glittery brunch. Original Queer Eye cast member Carson Kressley hosted the afternoon, which featured master of ceremonies Kitty Meow and a team of celebrated drag performers including Adora, Kimberly Gomez, Nicole Halliwell, Missy Meyaki LePaige, Sasha Lords, and Erika Norell.

See more photos from Burger Bash 2020 here. Chef Alex Guarnaschelli guarded the Butter ballot box at Burger Bash. Photo by Laine Doss

Alex Guarnaschelli guards the Burger Bash ballot box

At Friday evening's Burger Bash, Food Network celebrity Alex Guarnaschelli campaigned for her restaurant, Butter, all evening. The Chopped judge and executive chef of the New York City restaurant jumped up and down while hungry guests dropped coins into her restaurant's ballot box. Guarnaschelli even cleaned and polished the ballot box and posed for selfies with fans. Her hard work paid off when Butter won the coveted Heineken Light People's Choice Award for the restaurant's bone marrow burger.

Amanda Freitag at Seawell Fish & Oyster. Photo courtesy of Kimpton Angler’s Hotel South Beach

Amanda Freitag on Dishwashers, Mangoes, and Miami Traffic

Food Network's Amanda Freitag, along with chef Julian Garriga, hosted a lunch at Seawell Fish & Oyster and dished on a variety of topics. It turns out Freitag has become enamored with automatic dishwashers after moving into an apartment that finally boasts one (most New York City apartments don't come equipped with the kitchen appliance). Freitag also shared her love of Miami's mangoes. However, the tropical fruit isn't enough to woo her to move to the Magic City: The chef said traffic in Miami is even worse than in New York.