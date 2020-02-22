SOBEWFF 2020: Burger Bash and Art of Tiki's Big Winners

Each year, the South Beach Wine & Food Festival attracts the best chefs and most creative bartenders from around the world, allowing attendees the opportunity to sample amazing food and drink at the dozens of parties and events happening during the weekend.

Last evening, two of the festival's marquee events, Burger Bash and Art of Tiki, crowned its winners.

The aroma of grilled meat wafted through the night air as thousands chowed on burgers and beer at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash last evening.

Restaurants across the country participated in last evening's Burger Bash including New York City's Butter and Morimoto. Local Miami participants included Sakaya Kitchen, Pincho, Fooq's, and Tucker Duke's.

After a one year break, Rachael Ray returned to host Burger Bash, presenting three prizes, with burgers named winners by both attendees and a panel of judges in the quest for the "Very Best Burger."

Food Network celebrity, Alex Guarnaschelli guards the Butter ballot box at Burger Bash. Laine Doss

New York City's Butter won the coveted Heineken Light People's Choice Award with Food Network celebrity and Butter executive chef jumping in the air every time someone voted for her succulent bone marrow burger. Guarnaschelli also took selfies with the crowd and hugged nearly every burger fan who stpooed to say hello.

Weston's Kewpee Burger in Lansing, Michigan received the Schweid & Sons' Very Best Burger award, and Hugh Baby's BBQ & Burger Shop in Nashville was named Red Robin's Best of the Bash.

Over at Art of Tiki, bartenders from the best tiki bars across the country created their own versions of classic tiki drinks.

Criteria for the rum-based libations included balance of flavors and presentation — an important part of a tiki cocktail. The bartenders, as usual, presented the potent potables in creative tiki mugs garnished with tropical flowers and skulls.

Once again, Miami dominated this evening of revelry and cocktails.

The team from Spanglish won the Judge's Choice award for their Me Love You Long Thai cocktail, served in a panda-shaped mug.

The Sylvester wins Art of Tiki's Peoples' Choice award. Laine Doss

The bar team from the Sylvester won the Peoples' Choice award for their Mayahuel's Colada, complete with backstory of a beautiful young goddess who angered her abuela.

The two winners then competed in a runoff contest, where they were tasked with creating a cocktail on the fly. Spanglish was named the overall tiki winner.