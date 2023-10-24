Where to Find Snoop Dogg's Dr. Bombay Ice Cream in Miami

Recording artist, rapper, and actor Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. — known to many as Snoop Dogg — has found his fair share of fame setting the stage for the munchies.
So it only makes sense that he recently launched an ice cream collaboration with consumer packaged goods company Happi Co. to deliver a dessert that feels like it was made to satisfy those irresistible cravings.
Inspired by his Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT character, Snoop Dogg's Dr. Bombay Ice Cream was released to 3,500 Walmart stores beginning July 24, and this month became available in Miami and South Florida.
The ice cream can be found at select Fresco y Mas, Walmart, and Winn-Dixie locations, with additional stores expected to carry it shortly. Nationwide, the ice cream is available at various retailers, including Albertsons and GoPuff.
Happi Co. cofounder and CEO Sam Rockwell tells New Times that enthusiasm for the brand across South Florida has been off the charts, and the brand is excited to grow in the area.
Happi Co. began as a passion project in Rockwell's college dorm room with a mission to make unique and hard-to-find products accessible to the masses. After starting with Belgian-style waffles, the company has since expanded its offerings to include ice cream, diving into the frozen treats space with its new partnership with the "Doggfather" himself.
Rockwell says the decision to create the newest line of ice cream came from the desire to partner with someone authentic and unique — qualities he says Snoop Dogg embodies.
The Dr. Bombay Ice Cream flavors are a testament to the celebrity's interest and involvement. According to Rockwell, the rapper played a significant role in shaping the brand and its products and has been actively involved in the development of the line, from naming the flavors to creating taglines and packaging.
To date, Dr. Bombay offers a wide range of specialty ice cream flavors, everything from "Bonus Track Brownie" and "Cocoa Cream Cookie Dream" to "Tropical Sherbet Swizzle" and "Syrupy Waffle Sundaze."
"Snoop has offered his support, opinion, and creativity every step of the way," says Rockwell, who names one flavor in particular as the rapper's approved favorite: the "Iced Out Orange Creamsicle."
"He kept asking us how we could bring back what he used to get from the ice cream truck to a pint so that people could have it all the time," adds Rockwell of the flavor inspired by Snoop Dogg's childhood memories of enjoying the nostalgic treat.
"People in South Florida are loving Dr. Bombay Ice Cream so far," sums up Rockwell. "We're super excited about how it's been received."