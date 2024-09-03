 Popular Meraki Greek Bistro Reopening in Downtown Miami | Miami New Times
Popular Meraki Greek Bistro to Reopen in Downtown Miami

Popular downtown Miami lunch and dinner spot Meraki Greek Bistro is reopening on Thursday, September 5.
September 3, 2024
Popular downtown Miami Greek restaurant Meraki Greek Bistro has reopened.
Popular downtown Miami Greek restaurant Meraki Greek Bistro has reopened. Meraki Greek Bistro photo
After months of customers speculating whether their favorite Greek lunch and dinner spot in downtown Miami would reopen after a few weeks of closures, New Times has great news to report.

Meraki Greek Bistro has expanded and renovated its downtown Miami restaurant after receiving a major retail business grant from the city. Thanks to the Miami Downtown Development Authority's (DDA) retail business grant program, its new and improved location in the heart of downtown Miami is set to open on Thursday, September 5.

Since June 10, Meraki has announced a few closing periods. On June 29, the restaurant even shared, "Due to unforeseen delays in obtaining the necessary licenses and permits, we will be temporarily closing the restaurant."

Although the back and forth of opening and closing distressed customers, the restaurant had big plans in store.
Horiatiki is a traditional Greek salad made with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, capers, kalamata olives, barley rusk, feta cheese, olive oil, and vinegar.
The grant from the city was created to help businesses like Meraki Greek Bistro relocate or expand within the city as a way to develop downtown Miami. The website shows grants available for ground-floor retail, start-ups, and mid-sized businesses.

While the restaurant has been open for the past month, Meraki just announced its official "grand reopening" celebration at its new and improved location this coming Thursday.

Carlos Garcia, DDA's business development advisor, also shared the news of the expansion. "This is a fantastic opportunity to support a beloved local business and engage with the dynamic downtown Miami community," he wrote in a post published on LinkedIn.

Meraki Greek Bistro is also offering its Miami Spice menu now until September 30.

Meraki Greek Bistro. 190 SE First Ave., Miami; merakidowntown.com. Grand opening 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 5.
