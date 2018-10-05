 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus

Planta's Benjamin Goldman Wins Iron Fork 2018

Laine Doss | October 5, 2018 | 10:24am
AA

As promised, it was a great battle at the Hyatt Regency Miami last evening when two of Miami's most talented chefs competed at Miami New Times' Iron Fork.

Benjamin Goldman of Planta and Jorge Ramos of Barley: An American Brasserie were the two culinary gladiators. This year, the showdown had a twist: Goldman would create plant-based dishes, and Ramos would prepare plates using animal-based protein. Naked Taco's Ralph Pagano was the MC, providing color commentary during the competition.

See more photos from Iron Fork 2018 here.
See more photos from Iron Fork 2018 here.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Related Stories

Veggies proved to be the most delicious to the judges, who awarded Goldman the top prize. Backstage, the chef, surrounded by family, said it felt good to snag the win for the vegan community. "I proved some people wrong," he quipped.

Goldman said his cooking and the food at Planta have opened the plant-based world to mainstream diners. "Anything you can do with meat, we can do. It's a bit of an underground revolution."

See more photos from Iron Fork 2018 here.
See more photos from Iron Fork 2018 here.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Danielle Serret won the JWU Student Showdown in a close race against Ariel "Chico" Pallares. The contest was hosted by WSVN's Belkys Nerey. Serret will receive a $4,000 scholarship in memory of one of Miami's most innovative chefs, Michael Shikany. Pallares will take away $1,500 in scholarship funds. 

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >